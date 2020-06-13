218 Apartments for rent in Ridgewood, NJ📍
Home to an upscale community in Bergen County, Ridgewood is approximately 30 minutes outside of midtown Manhattan. Close enough to visit New York in under an hour, it's also far enough that you could enjoy a peaceful and quiet suburban life. Ranked 26th in Money Magazine's "Best Places to Live" in America, 2011.
Set a Budget With rental housing in Ridgewood being among the most expensive in New Jersey, you should consider relocating here only after you've thoroughly done your homework. While you may have a rough idea of the amount of money you are willing to pay for a rental home in Ridgewood, it helps to work out a budget on paper.
Calculate Your Commute An important consideration when searching for a rental condo in Ridgewood is the distance of the pad from your place of work. If you will be working outside of New Jersey, say in New York, it will be helpful to time your commute so that you have a rough idea of the number of hours you'll spend traveling to work.
E Glen/N Maple Avenue: If you decide to live here, you will be in the company of one of the wealthiest communities in the country. It is home to the Ridgewood Public Library and the Ridgewood Historical and Preservation Society.
Hillcrest Road: Many of the residences in the Hillcrest Road neighborhood are huge, relatively historic, and maintained in immaculate condition.
Ridgewood is a great town to stay in for commuters to New York City, and it boasts an excellent transportation framework. Regardless of whether your vehicle of choice is a bus, train, or your own car, you can reach your destination in about an hour.