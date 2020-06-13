218 Apartments for rent in Ridgewood, NJ

Apartment Hunting Tips

Set a Budget With rental housing in Ridgewood being among the most expensive in New Jersey, you should consider relocating here only after you've thoroughly done your homework. While you may have a rough idea of the amount of money you are willing to pay for a rental home in Ridgewood, it helps to work out a budget on paper.

Calculate Your Commute An important consideration when searching for a rental condo in Ridgewood is the distance of the pad from your place of work. If you will be working outside of New Jersey, say in New York, it will be helpful to time your commute so that you have a rough idea of the number of hours you'll spend traveling to work.