2400 Apartments For Rent Near Hunter

Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
82 Units Available
Theater District
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,681
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,103
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,811
1037 sqft
Get a beautiful view of Manhattan via wall-to-wall windows in these units. Easy access to several NYC subway stations and only blocks away from Central Park and Broadway. Community features pool, sauna and game room.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
60 Units Available
Midtown East
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,748
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,359
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,641
1118 sqft
Located just blocks from the waterfront and I-495, this green community is in a great location with views of the NYC skyline. This Midtown Manhattan property has a sauna and gym. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
48 Units Available
Chelsea
Beatrice
105 W 29th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,405
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,366
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,711
1008 sqft
Luxury apartments with great city views. Community features include the exclusive Cloud Lounge, a yoga studio, and gym. Enjoy an on-site farm-to-table restaurant. Near the Fashion Institute of Technology.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
143 Units Available
Chelsea
Eugene
435 West 31st Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,185
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,025
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,850
1118 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Something spectacular has arrived in the heart of Midtown West.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
46 Units Available
Kips Bay
Parc East
240 E 27th St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,907
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,306
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,727
1341 sqft
Cosmopolitan living in a recently remodeled apartment complex near the Empire State Building and Madison Square Garden. Kitchens feature granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 09:07 PM
20 Units Available
Upper West Side
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,870
680 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Two Lincoln Square in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
29 Units Available
Upper West Side
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,618
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,832
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,055
1299 sqft
Tucked into the Upper West Side along Riverside Park South. Offers parking, 24-hour concierge, courtyard, and gym. Recently renovated apartments offer steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
42 Units Available
Hell's Kitchen
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,667
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,965
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,802
1048 sqft
Luxury apartments in Midtown Manhattan with stunning city views. Apartments have balconies, granite countertops, full-wall windows and walk-in closets. DeWitt Clinton Park is nearby when you need some fresh air.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
25 Units Available
Upper West Side
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$2,692
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,475
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,851
1199 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Riverside Park South. On-site restaurants, groceries and gym for convenience. Apartments feature walk-in closets in-unit laundry and amazing views. Courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
33 Units Available
Chelsea
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,961
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,475
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,535
1130 sqft
Prime location in Chelsea with NYC's best clubs, restaurants and shops steps away. Luxurious finishes like granite counters and floor-to-ceiling windows. 24-hour gym and concierge. Pet-friendly!
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
38 Units Available
Upper West Side
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,428
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,808
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,829
1088 sqft
This complex in western Manhattan houses modern apartments of various sizes with great views of the Hudson River. Riverside Park is right on the doorstep, and dozens of shops and restaurants are just minutes away.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
52 Units Available
Chelsea
The Olivia
315 W 33rd St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,745
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,425
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,925
1014 sqft
The Olivia sets a new standard of rental living, seamlessly combining design, modern day conveniences and an elevated level of service.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
25 Units Available
Upper East Side
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,126
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,175
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,921
1260 sqft
Recently renovated units with an amazing view of Manhattan. Located on the Upper East Side, this green community provides easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Garage parking, 24-hour gym and pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 08:36 AM
17 Units Available
Flatiron District
7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street, New York, NY
Studio
$4,051
1 Bedroom
$5,163
2 Bedrooms
$8,381
Amidst the lively atmosphere of the historic Flatiron District are brand new rental residences designed by Morris Adjmi. 7 West 21st Street blends classic architectural exteriors with chic modern interiors to create a unique living experience.
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
34 Units Available
NoMad
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,331
756 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,937
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,977
1158 sqft
Fully furnished homes with granite counters, designer cabinetry and extra storage. Community amenities include a rooftop deck, putting green and billiards table. Near Madison Square Park and numerous shops, restaurants and bars along 6th Avenue.
Last updated July 13 at 08:45 PM
14 Units Available
Garment District
Emerald Green
320 West 38th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,163
1 Bedroom
$3,268
2 Bedrooms
$5,082
Welcome home to elegance, warmth, superb services and amenities. Welcome home to a refreshing environment of luxurious living. Welcome home to Emerald Green.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
20 Units Available
Upper West Side
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,276
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,773
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,496
1077 sqft
Chic Upper West Side location near Lincoln Center and Central Park. 1-2 bedroom units with granite counters and extra storage. Pet-friendly. Community features playground, pool and yoga, plus 24-hour concierge and doorman.
Last updated July 15 at 01:00 AM
12 Units Available
Flatiron District
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,895
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,700
1074 sqft
Located in the heart of the vibrant Flatiron District, Echelon Chelsea offers a boutique collection of luxury apartments.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
37 Units Available
NoMad
Prism
50 E 28th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,070
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,815
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,095
1218 sqft
Just off 28th and Park, above Madison Square Park and Flatiron in Rose Hill neighborhood. Less than a block from 28th Street Subway. Pet-friendly with gym, pool, sauna, yoga, and courtyard. In-unit laundry.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
28 Units Available
Morningside Heights
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$3,315
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,685
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,105
1174 sqft
High-rise apartment homes in the heart of Manhattan. Brand new units with extra storage. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Residents get access to a yoga studio and game room. Close to Central Park.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
47 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,792
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,527
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,424
1018 sqft
These elegant, pet-friendly apartments boast a pre-war look and feel, yet offer a lifestyle that is decidedly 21st-century. Apartment custom finishes include gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops and Euro-style cabinetry, pre-war-style marble baths.
Last updated July 15 at 10:13 AM
16 Units Available
Midtown East
Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,880
1 Bedroom
$5,005
2 Bedrooms
$8,199
Aalto57 is a brand new LEED Silver building offering a rental experience like no other. Inspired by Alvar Aaltos iconic vase, the towers sculptural architecture reflects classic concepts of design both inside and out.
Last updated July 13 at 08:45 PM
13 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Encore
175 West 60th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,295
1 Bedroom
$4,295
2 Bedrooms
$7,879
Living In The Encore Is Manhattan Living At Its Finest. From Its Stunning Architecture To Its Amazing Views; Its Lavish Amenities To Its Spectacular Location At Lincoln Center, The Encore Living Is Pure Joy.
Last updated July 15 at 10:16 AM
18 Units Available
Upper West Side
Aire
200 West 67th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,815
1 Bedroom
$3,510
2 Bedrooms
$5,571
941 sqft
Aire is an inspired, soaring, 43-story glass residential tower at the heart of the Upper West Side.