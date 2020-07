Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed 24hr gym on-site laundry internet access garage parking 24hr laundry clubhouse media room online portal package receiving

Avalon Clinton, in the midst of Manhattan features studio, 1, and 2 bedroom New York City apartments. These pet friendly, green living apartments include spectacular views, spacious floorplans, washer and dryer (select apartments), granite countertops, wood flooring, and large closets. Avalon Clinton offers two fitness centers, WiFi in common areas, on-site laundry, and two rooftop sky decks with views of the Hudson River and Midtown Manhattan. Conveniently located in New York City, surrounded by world class shopping, restaurants, and nightlife.