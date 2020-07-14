All apartments in New York
Sutton Marquis
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:01 PM

Sutton Marquis

417 East 57th Street · (201) 740-2645
Rent Special
Limited-Time Offer1 Month Free On select move-in ready apartments. Ask your agent for qualifying details and move in dates.Terms & Conditions apply
Location

417 East 57th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 4D · Avail. Aug 1

$3,050

Studio · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Unit 15B · Avail. now

$3,105

Studio · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Unit 18D · Avail. now

$3,270

Studio · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 3A · Avail. Aug 1

$3,140

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Unit 14B · Avail. now

$3,225

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Unit 15A · Avail. now

$3,235

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sutton Marquis.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
microwave
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
courtyard
doorman
elevator
24hr gym
lobby
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Sutton Marquis is a quintessential Manhattan residence where the magic of the city is right outside your front door. Perfectly situated between the vibrant Midtown East district and elegant Sutton Place, Sutton Marquis is close to everything. Located in an upscale, tranquil tree-lined residential neighborhood, Sutton Marquis residences feature large windows, abundant natural light and dazzling views, full kitchens, stylish bathrooms and many more comforts and conveniences. The ambiance is intimate, with no more than four apartments per floor floor. Our 33-floor building includes a 24/7 fitness center, courtyard and lounge, and concierge in the lobby with a friendly on-site staff.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: .

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sutton Marquis have any available units?
Sutton Marquis has 7 units available starting at $3,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does Sutton Marquis have?
Some of Sutton Marquis's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sutton Marquis currently offering any rent specials?
Sutton Marquis is offering the following rent specials: Limited-Time Offer1 Month Free On select move-in ready apartments. Ask your agent for qualifying details and move in dates.Terms & Conditions apply
Is Sutton Marquis pet-friendly?
Yes, Sutton Marquis is pet friendly.
Does Sutton Marquis offer parking?
No, Sutton Marquis does not offer parking.
Does Sutton Marquis have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sutton Marquis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sutton Marquis have a pool?
No, Sutton Marquis does not have a pool.
Does Sutton Marquis have accessible units?
Yes, Sutton Marquis has accessible units.
Does Sutton Marquis have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sutton Marquis has units with dishwashers.
