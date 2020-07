Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator furnished hardwood floors carpet oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym bike storage package receiving valet service parking internet access lobby

NO BROKER FEES. 300 East 39th Apartments is located in Manhattan near shopping, dining, nightlife and culture. Our beautiful apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows with amazing river and city views, oversized closets, bright pass-through kitchens with granite countertops and in-home washer and dryers. You'll love the convenience of our valet dry cleaning services. Residents will also enjoy the rooftop terrace, fitness center with wall-to-wall windows and bike storage room. Getting around is even easier with the Citi Bike bike share station is located right outside our door.