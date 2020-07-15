/
/
/
Relay Graduate School of Education
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:01 AM
2446 Apartments For Rent Near Relay Graduate School of Education
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
42 Units Available
Chelsea
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,010
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,495
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,555
1172 sqft
Doorman building in West Chelsea, close to Chelsea Waterside Park. Smoke-free. Residences have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, elevator, 24-hour gym and parking. Pet friendly units.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
44 Units Available
Chelsea
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,940
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,380
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,130
1230 sqft
This green community is situated in West Chelsea and is only minutes from the waterfront. Onsite valet service, fire pit, 24-hour gym and garage parking. All units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
82 Units Available
Theater District
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,681
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,103
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,811
1037 sqft
Get a beautiful view of Manhattan via wall-to-wall windows in these units. Easy access to several NYC subway stations and only blocks away from Central Park and Broadway. Community features pool, sauna and game room.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
60 Units Available
Midtown East
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,748
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,359
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,641
1118 sqft
Located just blocks from the waterfront and I-495, this green community is in a great location with views of the NYC skyline. This Midtown Manhattan property has a sauna and gym. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
48 Units Available
Chelsea
Beatrice
105 W 29th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,405
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,366
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,711
1008 sqft
Luxury apartments with great city views. Community features include the exclusive Cloud Lounge, a yoga studio, and gym. Enjoy an on-site farm-to-table restaurant. Near the Fashion Institute of Technology.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
46 Units Available
Kips Bay
Parc East
240 E 27th St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,907
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,306
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,727
1341 sqft
Cosmopolitan living in a recently remodeled apartment complex near the Empire State Building and Madison Square Garden. Kitchens feature granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
142 Units Available
Chelsea
Eugene
435 West 31st Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,185
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,100
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,850
1118 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Something spectacular has arrived in the heart of Midtown West.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 09:07 PM
20 Units Available
Upper West Side
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,870
680 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Two Lincoln Square in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
32 Units Available
Bowery
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,437
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,630
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,780
1085 sqft
Luxury studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments right in the heart of lower Manhattan. The courtyard and sundeck offer stunning city views. Parks, shops and restaurants are just minutes away on foot.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
$
42 Units Available
Hell's Kitchen
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,667
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,965
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,802
1048 sqft
Luxury apartments in Midtown Manhattan with stunning city views. Apartments have balconies, granite countertops, full-wall windows and walk-in closets. DeWitt Clinton Park is nearby when you need some fresh air.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
25 Units Available
Upper West Side
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$2,692
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,475
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,851
1199 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Riverside Park South. On-site restaurants, groceries and gym for convenience. Apartments feature walk-in closets in-unit laundry and amazing views. Courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
33 Units Available
Chelsea
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,961
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,475
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,535
1130 sqft
Prime location in Chelsea with NYC's best clubs, restaurants and shops steps away. Luxurious finishes like granite counters and floor-to-ceiling windows. 24-hour gym and concierge. Pet-friendly!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
53 Units Available
Chelsea
The Olivia
315 W 33rd St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,740
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,415
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,920
1014 sqft
The Olivia sets a new standard of rental living, seamlessly combining design, modern day conveniences and an elevated level of service.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:36 AM
17 Units Available
Flatiron District
7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street, New York, NY
Studio
$4,051
1 Bedroom
$5,163
2 Bedrooms
$8,381
Amidst the lively atmosphere of the historic Flatiron District are brand new rental residences designed by Morris Adjmi. 7 West 21st Street blends classic architectural exteriors with chic modern interiors to create a unique living experience.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
34 Units Available
NoMad
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,331
756 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,937
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,977
1158 sqft
Fully furnished homes with granite counters, designer cabinetry and extra storage. Community amenities include a rooftop deck, putting green and billiards table. Near Madison Square Park and numerous shops, restaurants and bars along 6th Avenue.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:45 PM
14 Units Available
Garment District
Emerald Green
320 West 38th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,163
1 Bedroom
$3,268
2 Bedrooms
$5,082
Welcome home to elegance, warmth, superb services and amenities. Welcome home to a refreshing environment of luxurious living. Welcome home to Emerald Green.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 11:01 AM
12 Units Available
Flatiron District
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,895
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,700
1074 sqft
Located in the heart of the vibrant Flatiron District, Echelon Chelsea offers a boutique collection of luxury apartments.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
23 Units Available
West Village
600 Washington
600 Washington St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,926
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,923
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,744
986 sqft
In Greenwich Village, near Pier 40. Pet-friendly with parking, 24-hour concierge, community garden, on-site laundry and bike storage. Units feature walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
20 Units Available
Upper West Side
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,276
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,773
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,496
1077 sqft
Chic Upper West Side location near Lincoln Center and Central Park. 1-2 bedroom units with granite counters and extra storage. Pet-friendly. Community features playground, pool and yoga, plus 24-hour concierge and doorman.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
37 Units Available
NoMad
Prism
50 E 28th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,070
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,815
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,095
1218 sqft
Just off 28th and Park, above Madison Square Park and Flatiron in Rose Hill neighborhood. Less than a block from 28th Street Subway. Pet-friendly with gym, pool, sauna, yoga, and courtyard. In-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 10:13 AM
16 Units Available
Midtown East
Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,880
1 Bedroom
$5,005
2 Bedrooms
$8,199
Aalto57 is a brand new LEED Silver building offering a rental experience like no other. Inspired by Alvar Aaltos iconic vase, the towers sculptural architecture reflects classic concepts of design both inside and out.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:45 PM
13 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Encore
175 West 60th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,295
1 Bedroom
$4,295
2 Bedrooms
$7,879
Living In The Encore Is Manhattan Living At Its Finest. From Its Stunning Architecture To Its Amazing Views; Its Lavish Amenities To Its Spectacular Location At Lincoln Center, The Encore Living Is Pure Joy.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:16 AM
18 Units Available
Upper West Side
Aire
200 West 67th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,815
1 Bedroom
$3,510
2 Bedrooms
$5,571
941 sqft
Aire is an inspired, soaring, 43-story glass residential tower at the heart of the Upper West Side.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
14 Units Available
Hell's Kitchen
West 54th
505 W 54th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,866
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,125
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,696
983 sqft
Spacious homes in the Clinton neighborhood of Midtown. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Enjoy an on-site community garden. Close to DeWitt Clinton Park and the Manhattan Waterfront Greenway.