Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub garbage disposal granite counters oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge elevator on-site laundry package receiving 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage doorman green community lobby

NO BROKER FEES. Parc Cameron, a charming building located on the Upper West Side, offers gorgeous apartments with high beamed ceilings, stainless steel appliances, floor-to-ceiling tiled bathrooms, updated fixtures, and hardwood flooring. Located on 86th Street between Columbus & Central Park West, this premier location, provides easy access to all transportation, including the cross-town bus, B&C Train and just two avenues from the 1 train. You are within minutes from the prestigious Columbia University, Hospital and Business/Law School. Parc Cameron is also close to nearby attractions, such as Central Park, fine dining restaurants and trendy shops.