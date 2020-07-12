283 Apartments for rent in Battery Park City, New York, NY
Last updated July 12 at 11:01am
21 Units Available
Gateway
389 South End Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$2,259
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,081
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,299
1041 sqft
Gateway is a waterfront community in Battery Park City comprised of 1,700 apartments. Located on the Hudson River, Gateway's spacious NO FEE studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes offer panoramic river views in select homes.
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
4 Units Available
Tribeca Bridge Tower
450 North End Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,662
2 Bedrooms
$6,412
3 Bedrooms
$8,520
Tribeca Bridge Tower apartments are designed for family living, with mainly two and three- bedroom homes, all with big, bright, airy rooms, oversized windows, generous closet space including walk-in and a washer/dryer in each home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
41 River Ter
41 River Terrace, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,568
7552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE 1 month FREE beautiful alcove studio - Property Id: 307168 Enormous studio+foyer with a walk-in-closet.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
385 South End Ave
385 South End Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$2,663
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$2663 studio in Battery Park City! Brand new gut renovation! This unit has an open kitchen with quartz countertops along with all of our newest renovations; hardwood plank floors and rehabbed bathroom with lovely subway tiles.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
350 Albany Street
350 Albany Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,125
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy peace, quiet, and a sense of space in this excellent condition 700+ square foot 1 bedroom CONDOMINIUM at 350 Albany Street, 2K.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
30 West Street
30 West Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,950
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to this efficient and sleek 1190 square foot two bedroom, two bath condo in Millennium Tower Residences, one of Battery Park City's premiere buildings.
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
380 Rector Place
380 Rector Place, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
Luxury 2 bedroom and 2 bath apartment is situated on a high floor that offers good light and great views! High class Amenities include: fitness club, bicycle and storage facility, laundry facilities, and lounge room.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
395 South End Avenue
395 South End Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$3,093
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
VIEWS. VIEWS. VIEWS.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
377 Rector Place
377 Rector Place, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New to Market! No FEE! One bedroom home in glorious Battery Park City. Available for a July 1 move-in, 1D is a voluminous 1 bed/ 1 bath home at the Liberty House Condominium, a river front full service building.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
70 Little West Street
70 Little West St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$27,000
Take your place among the Downtown skyline in this exceptional penthouse positioned atop Battery Park City's best amenity-rich, green condominium.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2 South End Avenue
2 South End Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,295
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Please Email for a video*** AVAILABLE 8/1/19 Extra large (almost 700 square foot) one bedroom apartment has renovated flooring a pass-through kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large living room, dining area, king sized bedroom, marble
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
300 Rector Place
300 Rector Place, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,653
EMAIL FOR A VIDEO 1 month free!!! Gross rent $2,895 This unit has it all! Facing west you'll overlook a peaceful park with stunning Hudson river sunset views. The large living room easily accommodates all of your furniture, no matter the setup.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2 River Terrace
2 River Ter, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$14,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High-floor two bedroom with unobstructed Hudson River views in the Riverhouse, the only LEED certified Green Condominium in the North Battery Park / Tribeca West area.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
70 Little West Street
70 Little West Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the Manhattans first LEED Platinum Certified residential property Visionaire Condominium.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
41 River Ter #2108
41 River Ter, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,508
2 AMAZING BEDROOM APARTMENT IN BATTERY PARK CITY - Property Id: 316130 Is a large two bedroom / two bathroom with stunning, tranquil views of the Hudson River. The apartment also comes equipped with tremendous closet space.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
300 North End Avenue
300 North End Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$3,700
935 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$500 BONUS to new tenant when sign sign by July 31,2020!!!Phenomenal living destination available at 300 North End Ave .
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
212 Warren Street
212 Warren St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$13,500
Welcome home to Residence 2C at River and Warren. This breathtaking 1,661 sq. ft. corner apartment features 3 bedrooms / 3 bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Battery Park City
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
24 Units Available
600 Washington
600 Washington St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,926
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,763
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,894
986 sqft
In Greenwich Village, near Pier 40. Pet-friendly with parking, 24-hour concierge, community garden, on-site laundry and bike storage. Units feature walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
19 Units Available
71 Broadway
71 Broadway, New York, NY
Studio
$2,804
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,332
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,470
1162 sqft
Classic NYC apartments with vintage aesthetics. Remodeled baths with black marble counters, newly renovated kitchens with Energy-Star appliances. Within walking distance of the New York Stock Exchange and Staten Island Ferry.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,655
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,980
764 sqft
Stylish and modern apartment living in Manhattan's financial district. On-site cafe and landscaped rooftop deck. Spacious, upscale interiors, and multiple floor plans. Near several subway lines.
Last updated July 10 at 11:28am
15 Units Available
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,450
1 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,450
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,350
913 sqft
Situated in the heart of TriBeCa, 88 Leonard Street is a modern 21-story tower offering 352 luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom-rental apartments.
Last updated July 10 at 11:21am
15 Units Available
70 Pine
70 Pine Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,583
1 Bedroom
$3,370
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1 MONTH FREE ON A 12-MONTH LEASE OR 1.
Last updated July 10 at 11:21am
13 Units Available
19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,900
1 Bedroom
$3,885
2 Bedrooms
$6,388
19 Dutch is more than a dramatic update to the classic skyline of lower Manhattan. It is a shimmering cultural jewel announcing the arrival of a new downtown.
Last updated July 10 at 08:11pm
8 Units Available
Barclay Tower
10 Barclay Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,662
2 Bedrooms
$5,770
The impressive 58-story Barclay Tower is the most luxurious apartment building in Tribeca - if not the entire city.
