/
/
/
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:32 AM
1922 Apartments For Rent Near Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
82 Units Available
Theater District
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,681
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,103
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,811
1037 sqft
Get a beautiful view of Manhattan via wall-to-wall windows in these units. Easy access to several NYC subway stations and only blocks away from Central Park and Broadway. Community features pool, sauna and game room.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 09:07 PM
20 Units Available
Upper West Side
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,870
680 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Two Lincoln Square in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
29 Units Available
Upper West Side
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,618
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,832
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,055
1299 sqft
Tucked into the Upper West Side along Riverside Park South. Offers parking, 24-hour concierge, courtyard, and gym. Recently renovated apartments offer steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
25 Units Available
Upper West Side
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$2,692
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,475
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,851
1199 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Riverside Park South. On-site restaurants, groceries and gym for convenience. Apartments feature walk-in closets in-unit laundry and amazing views. Courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
38 Units Available
Upper West Side
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,428
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,808
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,829
1088 sqft
This complex in western Manhattan houses modern apartments of various sizes with great views of the Hudson River. Riverside Park is right on the doorstep, and dozens of shops and restaurants are just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
25 Units Available
Upper East Side
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,126
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,175
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,921
1260 sqft
Recently renovated units with an amazing view of Manhattan. Located on the Upper East Side, this green community provides easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Garage parking, 24-hour gym and pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
20 Units Available
Upper West Side
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,276
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,773
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,496
1077 sqft
Chic Upper West Side location near Lincoln Center and Central Park. 1-2 bedroom units with granite counters and extra storage. Pet-friendly. Community features playground, pool and yoga, plus 24-hour concierge and doorman.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
28 Units Available
Morningside Heights
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$3,315
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,685
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,105
1174 sqft
High-rise apartment homes in the heart of Manhattan. Brand new units with extra storage. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Residents get access to a yoga studio and game room. Close to Central Park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
47 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,792
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,527
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,424
1018 sqft
These elegant, pet-friendly apartments boast a pre-war look and feel, yet offer a lifestyle that is decidedly 21st-century. Apartment custom finishes include gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops and Euro-style cabinetry, pre-war-style marble baths.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 10:13 AM
16 Units Available
Midtown East
Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,880
1 Bedroom
$5,005
2 Bedrooms
$8,199
Aalto57 is a brand new LEED Silver building offering a rental experience like no other. Inspired by Alvar Aaltos iconic vase, the towers sculptural architecture reflects classic concepts of design both inside and out.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:45 PM
13 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Encore
175 West 60th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,295
1 Bedroom
$4,295
2 Bedrooms
$7,879
Living In The Encore Is Manhattan Living At Its Finest. From Its Stunning Architecture To Its Amazing Views; Its Lavish Amenities To Its Spectacular Location At Lincoln Center, The Encore Living Is Pure Joy.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:16 AM
18 Units Available
Upper West Side
Aire
200 West 67th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,815
1 Bedroom
$3,510
2 Bedrooms
$5,571
941 sqft
Aire is an inspired, soaring, 43-story glass residential tower at the heart of the Upper West Side.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
14 Units Available
Hell's Kitchen
West 54th
505 W 54th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,866
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,125
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,696
983 sqft
Spacious homes in the Clinton neighborhood of Midtown. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Enjoy an on-site community garden. Close to DeWitt Clinton Park and the Manhattan Waterfront Greenway.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
16 Units Available
Upper West Side
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,384
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,597
1073 sqft
Situated in Manhattan and only blocks away from express trains, Riverside Park and Central Park. Property has garage parking, on-site gym and playground. Units are recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 8 at 07:32 AM
17 Units Available
Upper East Side
RiverEast
408 East 92nd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,525
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,820
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,260
1053 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:45 PM
10 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Regent
45 West 60th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,497
2 Bedrooms
$5,770
The Regent commands a prime location in the West Side, near Lincoln Center, the Time Warner Center, and Columbus Avenue. Like the Grand Tier, The Regent offers the height of luxury and sophistication--inside and out.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
18 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,886
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,003
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,908
1097 sqft
Recently renovated, modern 1-3 bedroom apartments on the Upper West Side. Try some great local eateries, like Elizabeth's, Daniello's and Effy's Cafe. Subway station across the street and Central Park is just a block away.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 09:34 AM
6 Units Available
Upper West Side
222 W80
222 W 80th St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$11,600
3 Bedrooms
$14,950
222 W80 is a boutique-size residence with the amenities program of a much larger building the percentage of square-footage dedicated to them is unprecedented.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
17 Units Available
Hell's Kitchen
Longacre House
305 W 50th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,708
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,037
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,910
1113 sqft
Surrounded by theaters, bars and restaurants, these apartments offer easy access to the area's hottest attractions. Enjoy use of maple cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
20 Units Available
Central Park
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St, New York, NY
Studio
$1,970
336 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,009
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated building with doorman on 86th between Central Park West and Columbus. Just a few minutes' walk from 86th Street Subway and crosstown bus stop. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
15 Units Available
Upper East Side
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,750
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,695
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with barnwood-style flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a 24/7 attended lobby, roof deck and on-site parking. By the Central Park Zoo, Museum of Modern Art and numerous shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
28 Units Available
Upper West Side
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,127
329 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,658
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,888
719 sqft
Upper West Side, blocks from 72nd Street Subway. Enjoy luxury features such as steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets, as well as on-site laundry and 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:24 AM
13 Units Available
Theater District
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,567
1 Bedroom
$3,424
2 Bedrooms
$4,482
Located at 260 West 52nd Street, The Ellington is a 29-story no-fee rental tower comprised of 216 units in studio, one & two bedroom layouts.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:25 AM
10 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,861
1 Bedroom
$4,057
2 Bedrooms
$6,087
Located at 250 West 93rd Street, The Melar is a 22-story property offering 143 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom configurations.