Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking pool

15 East 36 is the ideal fusion of classic and contemporary New York living, located at the nexus of bustling Midtown East and serene Murray Hill. Arrive home to a charming pre-war lobby with intercom entry and benefit from a live-in resident manager providing round-the-clock service. With on-site laundry and spacious floor plans, this pet-friendly building bridges old and current New York living in one stately address.