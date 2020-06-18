All apartments in New York
Find more places like 77 Warren Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
77 Warren Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

77 Warren Street

77 Warren Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Tribeca
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

77 Warren Street, New York, NY 10007
Tribeca

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
elevator
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Luxurious 1,500+ square foot loft living in Tribeca New York. 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms furnished loft in a small boutique condo.. The Euro-style loft has hardwood floors, beautiful high ceilings, and oversized windows for natural daylight to shine throughout the apartment. The open concept kitchen includes a stainless-steel stove with a white marble backsplash, dishwasher, large refrigerator, breakfast bar, and endless counter & cabinet space. Further in the apartment you'll find two spacious bedrooms with plenty of room for study, sleep, and storage. Featuring two marble bathrooms, the master has a deluxe jacuzzi along with a separate stall shower, and the second a roomy bathtub. The loft includes a convenient keyed elevator that opens right into the unit. The building is pet friendly as well. Contact us today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Warren Street have any available units?
77 Warren Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 77 Warren Street have?
Some of 77 Warren Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Warren Street currently offering any rent specials?
77 Warren Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Warren Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 77 Warren Street is pet friendly.
Does 77 Warren Street offer parking?
No, 77 Warren Street does not offer parking.
Does 77 Warren Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 Warren Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Warren Street have a pool?
No, 77 Warren Street does not have a pool.
Does 77 Warren Street have accessible units?
No, 77 Warren Street does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Warren Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 Warren Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College