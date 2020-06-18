77 Warren Street

Amenities
Luxurious 1,500+ square foot loft living in Tribeca New York. 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms furnished loft in a small boutique condo.. The Euro-style loft has hardwood floors, beautiful high ceilings, and oversized windows for natural daylight to shine throughout the apartment. The open concept kitchen includes a stainless-steel stove with a white marble backsplash, dishwasher, large refrigerator, breakfast bar, and endless counter & cabinet space. Further in the apartment you'll find two spacious bedrooms with plenty of room for study, sleep, and storage. Featuring two marble bathrooms, the master has a deluxe jacuzzi along with a separate stall shower, and the second a roomy bathtub. The loft includes a convenient keyed elevator that opens right into the unit. The building is pet friendly as well. Contact us today.