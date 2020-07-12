/
/
/
tribeca
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM
108 Apartments for rent in Tribeca, New York, NY
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 11:28am
15 Units Available
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,450
1 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,450
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,350
913 sqft
Situated in the heart of TriBeCa, 88 Leonard Street is a modern 21-story tower offering 352 luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom-rental apartments.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 08:11pm
8 Units Available
Barclay Tower
10 Barclay Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,662
2 Bedrooms
$5,770
The impressive 58-story Barclay Tower is the most luxurious apartment building in Tribeca - if not the entire city.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
88 Leonard St PH
88 Leonard St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$14,500
Triplex Penthouse, Private roof terrace, W/D,DM, - Property Id: 125809 Bright new residents with private oasis on your own roof terrace with stunning views, Triplex Penthouse with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathroom with soaking tubs, Chefs kitchen with windows
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
385 Greenwich St
385 Greenwich Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$9,995
*Welcome to 385 Greenwich Street.* *Flex 4-Bed. Please request floor-plan. Great layout.* Come view this sprawling 3-bed 2-bath, full floor loft, perfectly tucked away on the corner of N. Moore and Greenwich St, in Prime TriBeCa.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
217-219 West Broadway
217 W Broadway, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$23,075
This spectacular 2800 sqft full-floor loft offers 3 beds, 3.5 bath, private 1,100 sqft terrace with jacuzzi and grill all in a boutique TriBeCa building.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
30 N Moore St
30 N Moore St, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,750
Rarely available full floor apt with fob keyed elevator entry directly into apartment. Boutique rental building with 6 units.Self controlled Central air/heat, open kitchen, 3 full BR's and windowed den (4th BR), pvt storage and roof deck.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
44 N Moore St
44 North Moore Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Video Tour available upon request.Presenting Apartment 3 at 44 North Moore, the finest brand new boutique rental building located on the historic cobblestone streets of Tribeca.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
45 White St
45 White Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$8,983
*Please reach out for a full 3D Walkthrough of this listing* *Landlord offering 1 month free rent, advertised rent is net effective, concession applies to new tenants only* Gut renovated Three-Bedroom, Two and a Half Bathroom plus loft and
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
67 Hudson Street
67 Hudson Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
Just listed. Recently renovated from top to bottom this 2,000 SF, 4 bedroom, three bath loft is waiting for you to call it home.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
100 Barclay Street
100 Barclay Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 13F is a spectacular loft like apartment with 10'+ ceilings, 7' casement windows, 4" white oak floors, LG Washer/dryer and multi-zone heating and cooling system.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
32 North Moore Street
32 North Moore Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
Exceptional fully furnished (not available unfurnished) , full-floor loft in the Oakwood Condominium situated on one of the most coveted blocks in Tribeca.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
155 Franklin Street
155 Franklin Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$17,250
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Rarely available and absolutely stunning, this prewar corner loft, located in The Celebrated Sugarloaf Condominium captures the true spirit and essence of historic Tribeca.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
310 Greenwich St #30E
310 Greenwich St, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,195
Simple and Classy Apartment! - Property Id: 178210 This is a super sunny and bright two bedroom, one bathroom unit. This unit has southwestern exposure for all-day sunlight. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
275 Greenwich Street
275 Greenwich Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
Greenwich Court Condominium sunny 2 bedroom/ 1 bath apartment in the heart of Tribeca. This corner apartment has 6 bright west-facing windows that look out onto all of Tribeca.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
28 Laight Street
28 Laight Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$17,999
4 Bedrooms
Ask
PARKING SPOT included! On a charming, cobblestone Laight street block, this sprawling 3/4 bed, 2.5 bath (plus media room) 3200sqft classic loft with wood-burning fireplace in a 24-hour doorman building is available for rent.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15 Murray street 5
15 Murray St, New York, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,100
3500 sqft
Breathtaking 3500 SQFT DIPLEX 4BR/2BTH IN TriBeCa - Property Id: 284026 Wow!! Very very raRe Under value MAY RENT FREE ! SUNNY, SKYLIGHT, Massive, Renovated Tribeca Convertible 4 Bedroom/2Bath Duplex w/ Washer & Dryer In Unit! This beautiful and
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
91 Leonard Street
91 Leonard Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$6,250
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This meticulously designed, high floor, South facing one bedroom residence is located in the highly anticipated 91 Leonard Condominium.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
50 Murray Street
50 Murray Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$7,800
EMAIL OR TEXT FOR VIDEO LINK!! SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR ANYTIME FOR ANY APARTMENT IN THE BUILDING!! I HAVE ACCESS TO ALL UNITS ALL NO FEE! FLEXIBLE SHOWINGS & MOVE-INS. ONLY ONE APPOINTMENT NEEDED.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
247 West Broadway
247 West Broadway, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$6,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on a beautiful treelined quintessential block in TriBeCa, this full floor loft has been pristinely renovated. Measuring a little over 1500 Square ft, this meticulously designed space offers tremendous layout potential.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
8 Beach Street
8 Beach Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$7,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oversized Loft Keys Elevator Bldg! Prime Tribeca ! Live/Work Boutique Loft BLDG Private Keyed Elevator..
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
41 White St
41 White Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,075
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*Please see link below for a full 3D Walkthrough of the apartment including floorplan and measurements* *Landlord offering 6 weeks free rent, advertised rent is net effective, concession only applies to new incoming tenants* Gut renovated,
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
71 Leonard Street
71 Leonard Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,292
WELCOME TO 71 LEONARD! Rare and Spacious Loft in the heart of Tribeca. This beautiful apartment has the old-warm charm so many desire as well as 13 foot ceilings with tall windows bringing in tons of light. Very rare loft style unit.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
36 Laight Street
36 Laight Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$6,895
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BRAND NEW BATHROOM RENOVATION This bright penthouse loft has a south facing living room with beautiful open views of downtown sklyline and the Freedom tower. Its large bedroom is also very bright with eastern views and a small terrace.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
39 Walker Street
39 Walker Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
Architect-designed approx 2000 sq ft "square-shaped" loft with excellent southern light combines the best of "old" Tribeca with chic modern style; set up as 3 bedrooms/2 baths (1 large windowed bedroom & 2 internal den/bedrooms), recently gutted &
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJSecaucus, NJKearny, NJGuttenberg, NJEdgewater, NJEast Rutherford, NJCliffside Park, NJ