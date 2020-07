Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel furnished in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center conference room clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator gym pool lobby package receiving yoga 24hr maintenance doorman internet access online portal pool table putting green

NO BROKER FEES. Instantly iconic and thoughtfully designed is 170 Amsterdam Apartments, a 20-story, luxury building on the Upper West Side. The building's unique exoskeletal design, like branches of a grand tree, cradle the open and airy interior space. Floor-to-ceiling windows with cityscape views, wood flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances are among the fine features. Amenities include 24/7 concierge, a rooftop terrace, a lobby lounge overlooking a private garden, fitness area, yoga room, golf simulator room, music room, conference room, resident lounge with full catering kitchen, and a children's playroom. Steps from transportation, retail shops and restaurants. Close to Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Metropolitan Museum of Art.