Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving community garden internet access lobby online portal

NO BROKER FEES. West 54th Apartments in New York City sits near Hell's Kitchen. Our spacious apartments feature large closets and walk-in closets. Select apartments include pass-through kitchens and private terraces. Enjoy a work out in the fitness center, relax on the sundeck or barbecue on the patio. We also offer concierge service, an on-site laundry room and bike storage.