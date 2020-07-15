Amenities

The ideal 2BR with a dedicated home office for our times! Perhaps no area in Manhattan can match the open space and surrounding parkland as this apartment can offer. Located between 110th and 111th Streets, 250 Manhattan Avenue is a highly-desired boutique elevator building, where the elegance of the Upper West Side meets the vibrancy of South Harlem! Enjoy direct park views of Morningside Park right across the street, and Central Park is just one block away. A few doors down on the corner you will find Starbucks, and transportation options abound including the M3, M4, M7, M10 and M116 buses, B and C subways (all within one block away), and convenient to the 1,2,3 subway lines. Enjoy the year-round Saturday farmer's market right across the street. Situated in a small boutique condominium, the apartment was part of a building-wide gut renovation in 2013, and features new kitchen cabinets, counters, and full-size appliances; warm and homey hardwood floors; and a sleek stone-tile bathroom. All rooms in this modern yet homey apartment feature large windows, with the living/dining room and master bedroom facing Morningside, and the windowed kitchen and dining island are open to the large living/dining area. This elevator building has a modern laundry room, video intercom, and a warm and friendly atmosphere. Additional storage and bike storage available for rent. The vast neighborhood amenities include nearly a thousand acres of New York City's most enjoyable parks; one of the city's premier restaurant rows on Frederick Douglass Boulevard; cultural events at St. John the Divine; and access to Columbia University, Barnard College and other area campuses; and convenient to all areas of Manhattan and beyond via public transportation. Also nearby is the beautiful 40-acre North Woods, the largest and least-trafficked of Central Park's natural woodlands where you can find soaring treetops and waterfalls, among other nearby outdoor oases you might not have believed you could find in Manhattan. Don't miss out on this beautiful apartment in one of New York's most desirable and enjoyable locations. Sorry, no dogs allowed.