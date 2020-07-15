All apartments in New York
Find more places like 250 Manhattan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
250 Manhattan Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:41 AM

250 Manhattan Avenue

250 Manhattan Avenue · (212) 875-2854
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Morningside Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

250 Manhattan Avenue, New York, NY 10026
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$3,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
The ideal 2BR with a dedicated home office for our times! Perhaps no area in Manhattan can match the open space and surrounding parkland as this apartment can offer. Located between 110th and 111th Streets, 250 Manhattan Avenue is a highly-desired boutique elevator building, where the elegance of the Upper West Side meets the vibrancy of South Harlem! Enjoy direct park views of Morningside Park right across the street, and Central Park is just one block away. A few doors down on the corner you will find Starbucks, and transportation options abound including the M3, M4, M7, M10 and M116 buses, B and C subways (all within one block away), and convenient to the 1,2,3 subway lines. Enjoy the year-round Saturday farmer's market right across the street. Situated in a small boutique condominium, the apartment was part of a building-wide gut renovation in 2013, and features new kitchen cabinets, counters, and full-size appliances; warm and homey hardwood floors; and a sleek stone-tile bathroom. All rooms in this modern yet homey apartment feature large windows, with the living/dining room and master bedroom facing Morningside, and the windowed kitchen and dining island are open to the large living/dining area. This elevator building has a modern laundry room, video intercom, and a warm and friendly atmosphere. Additional storage and bike storage available for rent. The vast neighborhood amenities include nearly a thousand acres of New York City's most enjoyable parks; one of the city's premier restaurant rows on Frederick Douglass Boulevard; cultural events at St. John the Divine; and access to Columbia University, Barnard College and other area campuses; and convenient to all areas of Manhattan and beyond via public transportation. Also nearby is the beautiful 40-acre North Woods, the largest and least-trafficked of Central Park's natural woodlands where you can find soaring treetops and waterfalls, among other nearby outdoor oases you might not have believed you could find in Manhattan. Don't miss out on this beautiful apartment in one of New York's most desirable and enjoyable locations. Sorry, no dogs allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Manhattan Avenue have any available units?
250 Manhattan Avenue has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 Manhattan Avenue have?
Some of 250 Manhattan Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 Manhattan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
250 Manhattan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Manhattan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 250 Manhattan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 250 Manhattan Avenue offer parking?
No, 250 Manhattan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 250 Manhattan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 Manhattan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Manhattan Avenue have a pool?
No, 250 Manhattan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 250 Manhattan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 250 Manhattan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Manhattan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 Manhattan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 250 Manhattan Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
63 Wall Street
67 Wall Street Ct
New York, NY 10005
The Caldwell
1520 York Ave
New York, NY 10028

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity