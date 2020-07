777 6th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry package receiving garage parking bike storage conference room internet access lobby pool table

NO BROKER FEES. 777 Sixth Avenue Apartments is located between 26th and 27th Streets on Sixth Avenue in the heart of one of New York's hottest neighborhoods - Chelsea. The 32 story luxury rental apartment building is breathtaking both inside and out, offers state-of-the-art green' design, a private garden entry with water wall, and apartment finishes that include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and dramatic floor to ceiling windows. Great shops and restaurants are steps from your door. Walking distance to the NR and F trains. Minutes from Madison Square Garden, Soho and the Meatpacking District.