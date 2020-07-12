503 Apartments for rent in Morningside Heights, New York, NY
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$3,305
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,670
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,105
1174 sqft
High-rise apartment homes in the heart of Manhattan. Brand new units with extra storage. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Residents get access to a yoga studio and game room. Close to Central Park.
390 Riverside Drive
390 Riverside Drive, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,600
800 sqft
Renovated with Rare Hudson River View: Here is your chance to rent with option to buy a lovely large 1 Bedroom, 1 bath home with nearly 800 square foot space on the upper west side, located at 390 Riverside Drive at the corner of West 111th Street
98 Morningside Avenue
98 Morningside Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,260
Come and see this beautiful, sun soaked, completely gut renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment across the street from Morningside Park. No detail missed.
364 West 116th Street
364 West 116th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,292
Located between Morningside Avenue and Manhattan Avenue on 116th Street this beautiful 2 Bed 1 Bath apartment is a block away from Columbia University and across the street from Morningside Park.
545 West 110th Street
545 W 110th St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,300
OPEN HOUSE BY APPOINTMENT SUNDAY 7/12 FROM 2-3PM.
313 West 117th Street
313 West 117th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
Live in Style in South Harlem! Lovely two bedroom, two bath, duplex with a balcony off the living room.
1080 Amsterdam Ave
1080 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,700
Renovated 2bedroom With Washer And Dryer In Unit - Property Id: 297350 Contact Brenden: 917-293-9290 With hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and stunning finishes, 2 bedroom apartments are an ideal home created in exquisite taste.
180 Claremont Ave
180 Claremont Avenue, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,999
1400 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Very spacious and bright 3 BR with a living room or convertible 4 bedroom with no living room conveniently located in Morningside Heights/ West Harlem, steps away from Columbia University and CCNY, right by 125th St subway stop (1 train),
185 Claremont Avenue
185 Claremont Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$2,300
1 Bedroom
Ask
Bright and sunny eastern exposure overlooking Claremont Ave. Spacious studio with dining area. Hardwood floors, eat in kitchen including a dishwasher, tiled bath and three large closets.
440 Riverside Drive
440 Riverside Drive, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful opportunity to rent an impeccability renovated prewar apartment with a seasonal view overlooking Riverside Park in the summer and the Hudson River in the winter.
365 West 120th Street
365 West 120th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,040
This full floor one bedroom with hardwood floors is located on a perfect brownstone block includes heat, electric and gas and is available for a flexible start day (within a week or within a few weeks).
140 Claremont Ave
140 Claremont Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,300
625 sqft
Very bright, recently renovated, furnished one bedroom apartment in well-maintained elevator building.
250 Manhattan Avenue
250 Manhattan Avenue, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open House by pre-scheduled appointment in-person or virtual, Sunday, July 12 between 1:30pm - 2:30pm.
414 West 121st Street
414 West 121st Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully renovated, two split bedrooms with prewar touches like high ceilings, inlaid hardwood floors, french doors and art-deco lighting. Windowed eat-in kitchen with built-in cabinetry, dishwasher, microwave. Renovated windowed bath with clawfoot tub.
526 West 111th Street
526 West 111th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,750
Now offering a $3000 Mover's Credit ! No Fee in Morningside Heights Prime! Replace your security deposit and go deposit free with Rhino! Coveted Morningside building, offering fully renovated spacious 3bed 2 bath.
320 West 115th Street
320 West 115th Street, New York, NY
4 Bedrooms
$9,400
Offered Furnished or Unfurnished. A private elevator opens to reveal a full floor, four bedroom home spanning nearly 2,000 square feet of GUT RENOVATED perfection.
421 Manhattan Avenue
421 Manhattan Avenue, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE fully furnished, sunny and lovely split 2 bedroom / 1 bath with an in-unit washer/dryer combo as well as a dishwasher is a very efficient home. Rent at $2950 including utilities and WiFi up to $100 per month.
319 West 116th Street
319 West 116th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautifully renovated two bedroom apartment in a well maintained pre-war building. This unit features high ceilings, lots of closet space, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, and granite counter tops.
496 Manhattan Avenue
496 Manhattan Avenue, New York, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,699
Magnificent 4 Bed 2 Bath home on beautiful Manhattan Ave in South Harlem / Morningside, unit has a total All-New renovation in the last 2 years, and included a Washer dryer in unit! Virtual Tour available upon request.
318 West 121st Street
318 West 121st Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom right by Morningside Heights at West 121st and Manhattan Ave, close to Columbia University, and steps to Morningside park! HOTTEST NEIGHBORHOOD in South Harlem Queen sized Bedrooms Closets in each bedroom with shelves Tons
317 West 121st Street
317 West 121st Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,699
Enjoy this beautiful renovated 1 bedroom located in PRIME Morning-side.
549 West 123rd Street
549 West 123rd Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,750
Fully furnished, exactly as shown in photos! Sorry, no guarantors allowed. Two-year lease required. Welcome to residence 13H, a bright and beautiful turn-key home with a king-sized bedroom, recent renovations, and six closets throughout.
301 West 121st Street
301 West 121st Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
You will LOVE this Sparkling Sun-soaked, recently Gut Renovated 2 Bedroom residence with in-unit WASHER/DRYER! Prime Location steps from Morningside Park, and Harlem's Frederick Douglas Restaurant Row! No Broker Fee! Actual Apartment Photos Taken
258 Saint Nicholas Avenue
258 Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,695
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large loft with 821 square feet of open living space and 9 1/2 feet ceilings. Located in the heart of Harlem, this gem features granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, floor to ceiling marble in the bathroom and washer/dryer.
