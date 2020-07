Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub extra storage ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr concierge 24hr gym dogs allowed cats allowed accessible elevator parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room dog grooming area doorman e-payments fire pit internet access key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Call to schedule yours today. The Chelsea is a boutique-style residence offering condominium-quality apartments and hotel-inspired services and amenities in the heart of Chelsea. Enjoy premium amenities including terraces and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Experience weekly complimentary services through Hello Alfred such as grocery shopping, apartment tidy-ups, and dry-cleaning pickup/drop-off. All this while being just moments away from some of the best restaurants and cultural attractions the city has to offer.