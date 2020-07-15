All apartments in New York
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:59 PM

212 West 20th Street

212 West 20th Street · (646) 761-6269
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

212 West 20th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
BEAUTIFUL APT!!!Great gourmet kitchen featuring top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances and dishwasher, and beautifully polished quartz counter-tops. Queen-size bedroom and Juliet balcony!Amenities include a communal laundry room and a bike room for tenants convenience.LANDLORD PAYS BROKER FEE!The building is in the tree-lined block with easy access to the 1,C and E trains. Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Chelsea Market, the Rubin Museum of Art, The High Line, and Union Square are all steps away, as are top restaurants and bars.Contact now to view this great apartment, as well as any others you see online (I have access to all of them).Senior Agent Gilad Paz 646.761.6269 or gpaz@opgny.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 West 20th Street have any available units?
212 West 20th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 West 20th Street have?
Some of 212 West 20th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 West 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
212 West 20th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 West 20th Street pet-friendly?
No, 212 West 20th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 212 West 20th Street offer parking?
No, 212 West 20th Street does not offer parking.
Does 212 West 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 West 20th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 West 20th Street have a pool?
No, 212 West 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 212 West 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 212 West 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 212 West 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 West 20th Street has units with dishwashers.
