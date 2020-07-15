212 West 20th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bike storage

BEAUTIFUL APT!!!Great gourmet kitchen featuring top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances and dishwasher, and beautifully polished quartz counter-tops. Queen-size bedroom and Juliet balcony!Amenities include a communal laundry room and a bike room for tenants convenience.LANDLORD PAYS BROKER FEE!The building is in the tree-lined block with easy access to the 1,C and E trains. Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Chelsea Market, the Rubin Museum of Art, The High Line, and Union Square are all steps away, as are top restaurants and bars.Contact now to view this great apartment, as well as any others you see online (I have access to all of them).Senior Agent Gilad Paz 646.761.6269 or gpaz@opgny.com