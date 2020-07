Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry playground lobby package receiving community garden internet cafe green community parking 24hr maintenance bike storage garage internet access online portal

NO BROKER FEES. The Westmont Apartments in New York City sit between 95th and 96th Streets in the Upper West Side. We are just a short walk to all West Side transportation, close to Central Park, Riverside Park and world-class dining. Many of our spacious apartments are newly-renovated and feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stylish white-on-white cabinetry, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances and environmentally friendly finishes, as well as spectacular views. You'll love the convenience of our concierge and will enjoy relaxing on the 360-degree rooftop deck, working out in the fitness center and the convenience of our wireless lobby at The Westmont Apartments.