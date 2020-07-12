AL
/
NY
/
new york
/
chelsea
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:36 PM

253 Apartments for rent in Chelsea, New York, NY

Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
43 Units Available
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,010
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,495
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,555
1172 sqft
Doorman building in West Chelsea, close to Chelsea Waterside Park. Smoke-free. Residences have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, elevator, 24-hour gym and parking. Pet friendly units.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
43 Units Available
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,940
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,415
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,135
1230 sqft
This green community is situated in West Chelsea and is only minutes from the waterfront. Onsite valet service, fire pit, 24-hour gym and garage parking. All units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
$
43 Units Available
Beatrice
105 W 29th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,405
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,366
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,837
1008 sqft
Luxury apartments with great city views. Community features include the exclusive Cloud Lounge, a yoga studio, and gym. Enjoy an on-site farm-to-table restaurant. Near the Fashion Institute of Technology.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
$
28 Units Available
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,946
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,520
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,755
1130 sqft
Prime location in Chelsea with NYC's best clubs, restaurants and shops steps away. Luxurious finishes like granite counters and floor-to-ceiling windows. 24-hour gym and concierge. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
$
15 Units Available
Ten23
500 W 23rd St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,211
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,927
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,126
1085 sqft
Modern apartments in Chelsea and within walking distance of Penn Station. Features include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Relax in the courtyard or at the coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
145 Units Available
Eugene
435 West 31st Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,185
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,045
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,875
1118 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Something spectacular has arrived in the heart of Midtown West.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
51 Units Available
The Olivia
315 W 33rd St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,760
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,425
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,925
1014 sqft
The Olivia sets a new standard of rental living, seamlessly combining design, modern day conveniences and an elevated level of service.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
47 Units Available
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,311
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,304
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,431
989 sqft
Premium apartments with quartz stone counters and custom cabinetry. Residents get access to a health club, terrace and pet wash area. Close to the Fashion Institute of Technology, Chelsea Market and Madison Square Park.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 06:47am
3 Units Available
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,495
2 Bedrooms
$5,295
433 West 21st Street is located at 433 West 21st Street New York, NY and is managed by Urban Associates, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. 433 West 21st Street offers Studio to 3 bedroom apartments .
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 12:42pm
5 Units Available
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,850
1 Bedroom
$3,975
3 Bedrooms
$7,995
London Terrace Gardens is a classic pre-war building reimagined for modern life. From building-wide high-speed Internet access to a peaceful courtyard garden, residents enjoy the conveniences offered at London Terrace.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 06:34am
2 Units Available
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,295
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
208 West 23rd Street is located at 208 West 23rd Street New York, NY and is managed by Urban Associates, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. 208 West 23rd Street offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments .

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
166 W 22nd St 3 C
166 West 22nd Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,750
700 sqft
Beautiful spacious 1 bdr in the heart of Chelsea - Property Id: 288005 BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED, SPACIOUS 1 BDR IN THE HEART OF CHELSEA! Open modern kitchen, full appliances. Great closets and wonderful large windows. Hardwood flooring.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
225 W 24th St 220
225 West 24th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,600
No Fee Bright Studio in Chelsea with Doorman - Property Id: 316122 Reduced or no security deposit required*** Only first month's rent due upfront. Please inquire for details.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
447 W 19th St
447 West 19th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,150
A Gorgeous 1BR Apartment with a Large Patio! - Property Id: 180199 This amazing 1 bedroom apartment is with a large patio! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180199 Property Id 180199 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5908670)

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
412 W 22nd St
412 West 22nd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,700
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
HUGE ALCOVE STUDIO IN PRIME CHELSEA - Property Id: 311173 Spacious, Modern & Charming! Newly renovated alcove studio located in newly constructed boutique townhouse building in the heart of Chelsea on West 22nd street! Close to train links and all

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
410 WEST 22ND STREET 4R
410 West 22nd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,950
560 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
STUDIO WITH PRIVATE PATIO IN CHELSEA!! - Property Id: 301496 Newly Renovated Studio with a private Juliet balcony, in unit laundry, fire place and more! Located in the heart of Chelsea on a beautiful tree lined block on West 22nd Street and 9th

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
123 WEST 31 STREET 34
123 West 31st Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,999
800 sqft
SKYLINE GORGEOUS FLEX2BR/W&D LUXURY DOORMAN,GYM, - Property Id: 137305 WHAT A BEAUTY!!!!! LUXURY DOORMAN BLDG ON WEST 31ST AND 6YH NAVE PERFECT FOR FAMILY OR SHARES LIVINGROOM LARGE ENOUTH TO CONVERT TO KING SIZE BEDROOM EACH BEDROOM FIT KING SIZE

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
440 WEST 19 STREET 3
440 West 19th Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
ALERT!SKYLINE TRUE 3BR/PRIVATE ROOFDECK IN CHELSEA - Property Id: 120465 This is a Gut Renovated 3 Bedroom Duplex w/ Washer & Dryer and a Large Private Roof Deck featuring: Ebony Hardwood Floors Recessed Lighting Carrara Marble Counter-tops Brand

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
235 W 14th St
235 West 14th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,395
Stunning and Classy 1BR Apartment - Property Id: 178740 This is a classy 1BR apartment. Located just steps from West Village, Chelsea, and Meatpacking Districts. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
219 W 14th Street
219 West 14th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$6,100
1000 sqft
Welcome home to #2F! This loft-style one bedroom/ two baths apartment renovated down to the studs in 2016. An additional sleeping loft can double as a home office or guest bedroom.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
456 West 19th Street
456 West 19th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
A top-floor fully renovated penthouse with almost 3,000sf of interior plus 2,000sf exterior living space that combines both City and Country living in one.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
763 Sixth Avenue
763 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Entire 2nd floor, 2BR apartment with hardwood floors, high ceilings and a large, windowed separate kitchen with all modern appliances in a well maintained building in a great location.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
129 W 15th St
129 West 15th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
2 bedroom Townhouse Three lined street 1 bathroom Walk up beautiful prewar details throughout the apartment

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
150 West 26th Street
150 West 26th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$9,975
3 Bedrooms
Ask
No detail was overlooked in the top-to-bottom renovation of this stunning 1750 SF loft. Located in the heart of Chelsea, this oversized loft is the perfect blend of modern luxury and classic New York charm.
Chelsea
Neighborhood Guide
Renting in Chelsea, New York, NY

Renting an apartment in Chelsea, New York is an urban dweller's dream. Step outside your apartment for immediate access to the best bars, coffee shops, restaurants, and parks nestled alongside historic buildings and new apartment complexes. Chelsea apartments are notoriously expensive but offer a thriving neighborhood that still feels welcoming to its diverse mix of locals.

Newcomers eager for Manhattan living fall in love with Chelsea for its artistic vibe, historic brownstones, new high rises, and recreational options at the 30-acre sports village of Chelsea Piers. Situated along the Hudson River, the views around the western edges of Chelsea are unparalleled and reminds you that Manhattan really is an island after all.

In the city that never sleeps, Chelsea isn't celebrated for its quiet tranquility. Choosing a side street away from the action along areas like will prove quieter and less chaotic, as well as steering clear of apartments situated above the bar scene. It's also possible to find a less expensive option in a multi-floor walk-up with no elevators and a longer walk to the subway. However, Chelsea is expensive, no matter what apartment you choose.

Looks can also be deceiving in Chelsea. Some of the older historic buildings have doormen and renovated apartments inside, with a high price tag to match. Newer complexes may look updated outside, but offer the bare basics and steep walk-up inside with a slightly lower price tag. It's important to scour the neighborhood to get a sense of the best price points. Fortunately, anywhere you live in Chelsea is walkable and close to amenities and nightlife, so you're never far away from your favorite spots.

Transportation

Driving in Chelsea

Despite the volume of cars driving around New York, most people prefer to walk around Chelsea. If you're itching for a drive, you can always take the West Side Highway or zip along 11th Ave without too much trouble to enjoy the views of the Hudson. Parking in New York City is also a challenge to find, but 10th and 11th Avenue and some side streets in Chelsea might yield street parking options if you're willing to look.

There are also public parking garages around Chelsea, but daily fees are high, and a monthly spot is often out of reach or comes with a lengthy waitlist. You're better off hoofing it around Manhattan's urban metropolis, hopping on the subway, or choosing from any number of ridesharing options or taxis.

Chelsea Public Transit

The subway reigns anywhere in New York City, and Chelsea is no exception. The 1, A, C, E, and L lines all go to Chelsea, as well as bus service and the Path train to New Jersey. It's easy to get around, and Lyft, Uber, and taxis are also plentiful.

You'll quickly find proximity to the subway sometimes, but it doesn't always mean cheaper in Chelsea. The closer you move to the Hudson with spectacular water views, the more expensive your rent will be. You'll also face a long walk to the subway, so factor hot summers and snowy winters into your decision. Of course, views of the Hudson are hard to beat, and you might find the price tag is worth it.

Like anywhere in Manhattan, snagging an apartment in Chelsea is competitive, so make sure you have all of your apartment paperwork and deposit in hand and ready to go. If you need a place to start, head out and explore 9th Ave, 12th, Ave, 6th Ave, and the West 20 line of streets to find the action and some of the best apartments in Chelsea.

Demographics

Chelsea locals tend to be in their late 30s to early 40s with a fairly even male to female ratio. There are more singletons than couples in the LGTBQ+ friendly Chelsea, although kids and families are welcome around the neighborhood. Due to the expensive rents in Chelsea, residents are usually professionals midway through climbing the corporate ladder, although that doesn't mean they don't value the art scene and vibrant nightlife.

Top Tourists Attractions

Nightlife is a top attraction in Chelsea with bars and restaurants everywhere you look, especially running along 8th Avenue that spills out onto the side streets. Chelsea has long celebrated its LGBTQ+ community, and gay bars are easy to find and welcoming to all.

Beyond the nightlife, the Chelsea Market is an ideal option for everyone looking to enjoy some retail therapy or pick-up fresh coffee and baked goods. There's a little bit of everything at the market to keep you busy and well-fed all weekend. For something more active, spend the day at the 28-acre waterfront sports village of Chelsea Piers. Try your hand at golf, score a turkey in bowling, get in a work-out, or shoot some hoops from this massive sports monolith.

Chelsea's historic reputation of an arty neighborhood is also still intact, although you won't find cheap rents like Andy Warhol and Patti Smith did while living here. Instead, you can embrace Chelsea's artistic spirit by taking a stroll past its gorgeous architecture or stopping in galleries and museums like The Rubin Museum Of Art.

If you want to live near the galleries, just steps beyond the nightlife chaos, 10th, and 11th Avenues are good places to start. Although Chelsea is always changing and evolving, you can usually escape the crowds and the noise in the area past 9th Avenue in West Chelsea.

Parks and Recreation

After a morning at Chelsea Market, head upstairs to the elevated High Line for a stroll along the elevated linear park, greenway, and rail trail. In a neighborhood renowned for its artistic roots, the High Line features sculptures and other urban art to transform your weekend stroll.

Locals gather at Chelsea Park after work and on weekends to run track, let the kids loose on the playgrounds, shoot some hoops, or play some handball or baseball. The views of the city envelop you while enjoying this fabulous green space, and you can even brush up on your World War I history by stopping by the resident "doughboy" statue.

The walk along Hudson River Greenway is always teeming with visitors and locals, and with good reason. It's a stunning way to spend the day outdoors with plenty to do. Bike all the way up to the Upper West Side or share a picnic with friends from a local deli. During summer months, pop-up kayaking stands, and aerial schools attract visitors looking for a breath of fresh air.

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 BedroomsNew York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly PlacesNew York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJSecaucus, NJGuttenberg, NJEdgewater, NJCliffside Park, NJRidgefield, NJEast Rutherford, NJKearny, NJFort Lee, NJRutherford, NJPalisades Park, NJRidgefield Park, NJLeonia, NJNorth Arlington, NJHasbrouck Heights, NJWood-Ridge, NJLodi, NJWallington, NJPassaic, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial DistrictKips BayGreenwich VillageWest Village

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeEssex County College