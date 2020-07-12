253 Apartments for rent in Chelsea, New York, NY

Renting an apartment in Chelsea, New York is an urban dweller's dream. Step outside your apartment for immediate access to the best bars, coffee shops, restaurants, and parks nestled alongside historic buildings and new apartment complexes. Chelsea apartments are notoriously expensive but offer a thriving neighborhood that still feels welcoming to its diverse mix of locals.

Newcomers eager for Manhattan living fall in love with Chelsea for its artistic vibe, historic brownstones, new high rises, and recreational options at the 30-acre sports village of Chelsea Piers. Situated along the Hudson River, the views around the western edges of Chelsea are unparalleled and reminds you that Manhattan really is an island after all.

In the city that never sleeps, Chelsea isn't celebrated for its quiet tranquility. Choosing a side street away from the action along areas like will prove quieter and less chaotic, as well as steering clear of apartments situated above the bar scene. It's also possible to find a less expensive option in a multi-floor walk-up with no elevators and a longer walk to the subway. However, Chelsea is expensive, no matter what apartment you choose.

Looks can also be deceiving in Chelsea. Some of the older historic buildings have doormen and renovated apartments inside, with a high price tag to match. Newer complexes may look updated outside, but offer the bare basics and steep walk-up inside with a slightly lower price tag. It's important to scour the neighborhood to get a sense of the best price points. Fortunately, anywhere you live in Chelsea is walkable and close to amenities and nightlife, so you're never far away from your favorite spots.