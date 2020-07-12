253 Apartments for rent in Chelsea, New York, NY
1 of 26
1 of 35
1 of 43
1 of 34
1 of 26
1 of 45
1 of 25
1 of 58
1 of 3
1 of 30
1 of 3
1 of 6
1 of 8
1 of 5
1 of 5
1 of 8
1 of 6
1 of 6
1 of 5
1 of 6
1 of 26
1 of 8
1 of 6
1 of 10
Renting an apartment in Chelsea, New York is an urban dweller's dream. Step outside your apartment for immediate access to the best bars, coffee shops, restaurants, and parks nestled alongside historic buildings and new apartment complexes. Chelsea apartments are notoriously expensive but offer a thriving neighborhood that still feels welcoming to its diverse mix of locals.
Newcomers eager for Manhattan living fall in love with Chelsea for its artistic vibe, historic brownstones, new high rises, and recreational options at the 30-acre sports village of Chelsea Piers. Situated along the Hudson River, the views around the western edges of Chelsea are unparalleled and reminds you that Manhattan really is an island after all.
In the city that never sleeps, Chelsea isn't celebrated for its quiet tranquility. Choosing a side street away from the action along areas like will prove quieter and less chaotic, as well as steering clear of apartments situated above the bar scene. It's also possible to find a less expensive option in a multi-floor walk-up with no elevators and a longer walk to the subway. However, Chelsea is expensive, no matter what apartment you choose.
Looks can also be deceiving in Chelsea. Some of the older historic buildings have doormen and renovated apartments inside, with a high price tag to match. Newer complexes may look updated outside, but offer the bare basics and steep walk-up inside with a slightly lower price tag. It's important to scour the neighborhood to get a sense of the best price points. Fortunately, anywhere you live in Chelsea is walkable and close to amenities and nightlife, so you're never far away from your favorite spots.
Driving in Chelsea
Despite the volume of cars driving around New York, most people prefer to walk around Chelsea. If you're itching for a drive, you can always take the West Side Highway or zip along 11th Ave without too much trouble to enjoy the views of the Hudson. Parking in New York City is also a challenge to find, but 10th and 11th Avenue and some side streets in Chelsea might yield street parking options if you're willing to look.
There are also public parking garages around Chelsea, but daily fees are high, and a monthly spot is often out of reach or comes with a lengthy waitlist. You're better off hoofing it around Manhattan's urban metropolis, hopping on the subway, or choosing from any number of ridesharing options or taxis.
Chelsea Public Transit
The subway reigns anywhere in New York City, and Chelsea is no exception. The 1, A, C, E, and L lines all go to Chelsea, as well as bus service and the Path train to New Jersey. It's easy to get around, and Lyft, Uber, and taxis are also plentiful.
You'll quickly find proximity to the subway sometimes, but it doesn't always mean cheaper in Chelsea. The closer you move to the Hudson with spectacular water views, the more expensive your rent will be. You'll also face a long walk to the subway, so factor hot summers and snowy winters into your decision. Of course, views of the Hudson are hard to beat, and you might find the price tag is worth it.
Like anywhere in Manhattan, snagging an apartment in Chelsea is competitive, so make sure you have all of your apartment paperwork and deposit in hand and ready to go. If you need a place to start, head out and explore 9th Ave, 12th, Ave, 6th Ave, and the West 20 line of streets to find the action and some of the best apartments in Chelsea.
Chelsea locals tend to be in their late 30s to early 40s with a fairly even male to female ratio. There are more singletons than couples in the LGTBQ+ friendly Chelsea, although kids and families are welcome around the neighborhood. Due to the expensive rents in Chelsea, residents are usually professionals midway through climbing the corporate ladder, although that doesn't mean they don't value the art scene and vibrant nightlife.
Nightlife is a top attraction in Chelsea with bars and restaurants everywhere you look, especially running along 8th Avenue that spills out onto the side streets. Chelsea has long celebrated its LGBTQ+ community, and gay bars are easy to find and welcoming to all.
Beyond the nightlife, the Chelsea Market is an ideal option for everyone looking to enjoy some retail therapy or pick-up fresh coffee and baked goods. There's a little bit of everything at the market to keep you busy and well-fed all weekend. For something more active, spend the day at the 28-acre waterfront sports village of Chelsea Piers. Try your hand at golf, score a turkey in bowling, get in a work-out, or shoot some hoops from this massive sports monolith.
Chelsea's historic reputation of an arty neighborhood is also still intact, although you won't find cheap rents like Andy Warhol and Patti Smith did while living here. Instead, you can embrace Chelsea's artistic spirit by taking a stroll past its gorgeous architecture or stopping in galleries and museums like The Rubin Museum Of Art.
If you want to live near the galleries, just steps beyond the nightlife chaos, 10th, and 11th Avenues are good places to start. Although Chelsea is always changing and evolving, you can usually escape the crowds and the noise in the area past 9th Avenue in West Chelsea.
After a morning at Chelsea Market, head upstairs to the elevated High Line for a stroll along the elevated linear park, greenway, and rail trail. In a neighborhood renowned for its artistic roots, the High Line features sculptures and other urban art to transform your weekend stroll.
Locals gather at Chelsea Park after work and on weekends to run track, let the kids loose on the playgrounds, shoot some hoops, or play some handball or baseball. The views of the city envelop you while enjoying this fabulous green space, and you can even brush up on your World War I history by stopping by the resident "doughboy" statue.
The walk along Hudson River Greenway is always teeming with visitors and locals, and with good reason. It's a stunning way to spend the day outdoors with plenty to do. Bike all the way up to the Upper West Side or share a picnic with friends from a local deli. During summer months, pop-up kayaking stands, and aerial schools attract visitors looking for a breath of fresh air.