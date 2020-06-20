All apartments in New York
1 E 17th St C6

1 East 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1 East 17th Street, New York, NY 10003
Union Square

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
elevator
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
Sun Kissed 2BR in the Heart of Union Square - Property Id: 283331

Available Immediately~Union Square

****NO FEE****

This is a rare gem in the heart of the city. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, modern white appliance + dishwasher, a marble bath and 2 equal size rooms. The apartment is located in a elevator/laundry building.

Conveniently located near Union Square, restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 E 17th St C6 have any available units?
1 E 17th St C6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 E 17th St C6 have?
Some of 1 E 17th St C6's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 E 17th St C6 currently offering any rent specials?
1 E 17th St C6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 E 17th St C6 pet-friendly?
No, 1 E 17th St C6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1 E 17th St C6 offer parking?
No, 1 E 17th St C6 does not offer parking.
Does 1 E 17th St C6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 E 17th St C6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 E 17th St C6 have a pool?
No, 1 E 17th St C6 does not have a pool.
Does 1 E 17th St C6 have accessible units?
No, 1 E 17th St C6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1 E 17th St C6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 E 17th St C6 has units with dishwashers.
