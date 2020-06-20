1 E 17th St C6

Amenities
Sun Kissed 2BR in the Heart of Union Square - Property Id: 283331
Available Immediately~Union Square
****NO FEE****
This is a rare gem in the heart of the city. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, modern white appliance + dishwasher, a marble bath and 2 equal size rooms. The apartment is located in a elevator/laundry building.
Conveniently located near Union Square, restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283331
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5796081)