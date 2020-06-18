24 5th Ave Apt 506

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Stunning Apartment is available for rent in Greenwich Village, Manhattan !!

Very nice and luxurious apartment located in a well renovated townhouse! Newly renovated luxurious apartment with elegant hardwood flooring, equip with surround sound and intercom systems. Gorgeous open floor plan, living, Dining, kitchen Bar with maple cabinets, Granite countertops and Energy star stainless steel appliances. The bedroom is large and has plenty of space for a king size bed. Bath with marble floor. Fireplace in living room, off street parking, car garage, separate storage space and laundry in partial finished basement. Close to major highway and public transportation.

