Brooklyn, NY
24 5th Ave Apt 506
Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:02 PM

24 5th Ave Apt 506

24 5th Avenue · (347) 746-9278
Location

24 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Stunning Apartment is available for rent in Greenwich Village, Manhattan !!
Very nice and luxurious apartment located in a well renovated townhouse! Newly renovated luxurious apartment with elegant hardwood flooring, equip with surround sound and intercom systems. Gorgeous open floor plan, living, Dining, kitchen Bar with maple cabinets, Granite countertops and Energy star stainless steel appliances. The bedroom is large and has plenty of space for a king size bed. Bath with marble floor. Fireplace in living room, off street parking, car garage, separate storage space and laundry in partial finished basement. Close to major highway and public transportation.
SM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 5th Ave Apt 506 have any available units?
24 5th Ave Apt 506 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 24 5th Ave Apt 506 have?
Some of 24 5th Ave Apt 506's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 5th Ave Apt 506 currently offering any rent specials?
24 5th Ave Apt 506 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 5th Ave Apt 506 pet-friendly?
No, 24 5th Ave Apt 506 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 24 5th Ave Apt 506 offer parking?
Yes, 24 5th Ave Apt 506 does offer parking.
Does 24 5th Ave Apt 506 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 5th Ave Apt 506 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 5th Ave Apt 506 have a pool?
No, 24 5th Ave Apt 506 does not have a pool.
Does 24 5th Ave Apt 506 have accessible units?
No, 24 5th Ave Apt 506 does not have accessible units.
Does 24 5th Ave Apt 506 have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 5th Ave Apt 506 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 5th Ave Apt 506 have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 5th Ave Apt 506 does not have units with air conditioning.
