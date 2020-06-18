All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

172 Ainslie Street

172 Ainslie Street · No Longer Available
Location

172 Ainslie Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
PRIME LOCATION and SHARES WELCOME! Just two flights up to this convertible two bedroom home in a 20' X 30' townhouse on Ainslie and Leonard. You'll enjoy beautiful light through the windowed kitchen, skylit bathroom and multiple exposures on this bucolic tree-lined street. Located in vibrant East Williamsburg with easy transportation via the Graham and Lorimer L and Metropolitan G. Close to both McCarren Park and Cooper Park. Sorry no pets or smoking. Utilities not included. Available July 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 Ainslie Street have any available units?
172 Ainslie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 172 Ainslie Street currently offering any rent specials?
172 Ainslie Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 Ainslie Street pet-friendly?
No, 172 Ainslie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 172 Ainslie Street offer parking?
No, 172 Ainslie Street does not offer parking.
Does 172 Ainslie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 172 Ainslie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 Ainslie Street have a pool?
No, 172 Ainslie Street does not have a pool.
Does 172 Ainslie Street have accessible units?
No, 172 Ainslie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 172 Ainslie Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 172 Ainslie Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 172 Ainslie Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 172 Ainslie Street does not have units with air conditioning.
