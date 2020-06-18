172 Ainslie Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

PRIME LOCATION and SHARES WELCOME! Just two flights up to this convertible two bedroom home in a 20' X 30' townhouse on Ainslie and Leonard. You'll enjoy beautiful light through the windowed kitchen, skylit bathroom and multiple exposures on this bucolic tree-lined street. Located in vibrant East Williamsburg with easy transportation via the Graham and Lorimer L and Metropolitan G. Close to both McCarren Park and Cooper Park. Sorry no pets or smoking. Utilities not included. Available July 1.