159 4th Ave

Amenities
Beautiful Apartment is available for rent in Park Slope, Brooklyn !!
Newly renovated luxurious apartment with 2# bed and 1# bath. Unit features great hardwood floors, pristine kitchen, modern bath, immaculate tall ceilings. The bedroom is large and has plenty of space for a king size bed. Updated windows throughout letting in lots of natural air and sunlight. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a gorgeous backsplash and tons of cabinets. Close to public transportation for easy commutes. To make an appointment to see this one! Please Call or text David at (347) 746-9278 or email: CityOfNewYorkRealEstate@gmail.com
SM