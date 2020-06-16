All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:02 PM

159 4th Ave

159 4th Avenue · (347) 746-9278
Location

159 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Apartment is available for rent in Park Slope, Brooklyn !!
Newly renovated luxurious apartment with 2# bed and 1# bath. Unit features great hardwood floors, pristine kitchen, modern bath, immaculate tall ceilings. The bedroom is large and has plenty of space for a king size bed. Updated windows throughout letting in lots of natural air and sunlight. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a gorgeous backsplash and tons of cabinets. Close to public transportation for easy commutes. To make an appointment to see this one! Please Call or text David at (347) 746-9278 or email: CityOfNewYorkRealEstate@gmail.com
SM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 4th Ave have any available units?
159 4th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 159 4th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
159 4th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 4th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 159 4th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 159 4th Ave offer parking?
No, 159 4th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 159 4th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 4th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 4th Ave have a pool?
No, 159 4th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 159 4th Ave have accessible units?
No, 159 4th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 159 4th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 4th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 159 4th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 159 4th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
