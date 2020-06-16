159 4th Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful Apartment is available for rent in Park Slope, Brooklyn !!

Newly renovated luxurious apartment with 2# bed and 1# bath. Unit features great hardwood floors, pristine kitchen, modern bath, immaculate tall ceilings. The bedroom is large and has plenty of space for a king size bed. Updated windows throughout letting in lots of natural air and sunlight. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a gorgeous backsplash and tons of cabinets. Close to public transportation for easy commutes. To make an appointment to see this one! Please Call or text David at (347) 746-9278 or email: CityOfNewYorkRealEstate@gmail.com

SM