Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:18 PM

126 Herkimer Street

126 Herkimer Street · (646) 571-7004
Location

126 Herkimer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
RENOVATED SUNNY 1 BED UNIT! VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE | Actual apartment photosBeautifully renovated, bright 1st floor unit with hardwood floors, central air and video intercom system. Walk into a great bright living space featuring a decorative fireplace with mirror. The open new kitchen has custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher! The brand new bathroom features white and black tiles and a rain shower. The bedroom can fit a King size bed and has a large closet.The small building features key fob entry system and great management. Pets welcome!Near Citibike stations, YMCA, A/C Trains and lots of restaurants and coffe shops!This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask for more information.Contact me for a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Herkimer Street have any available units?
126 Herkimer Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 126 Herkimer Street have?
Some of 126 Herkimer Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Herkimer Street currently offering any rent specials?
126 Herkimer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Herkimer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 Herkimer Street is pet friendly.
Does 126 Herkimer Street offer parking?
No, 126 Herkimer Street does not offer parking.
Does 126 Herkimer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Herkimer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Herkimer Street have a pool?
No, 126 Herkimer Street does not have a pool.
Does 126 Herkimer Street have accessible units?
No, 126 Herkimer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Herkimer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 Herkimer Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Herkimer Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 126 Herkimer Street has units with air conditioning.
