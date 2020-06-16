126 Herkimer Street

Amenities
RENOVATED SUNNY 1 BED UNIT! VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE | Actual apartment photosBeautifully renovated, bright 1st floor unit with hardwood floors, central air and video intercom system. Walk into a great bright living space featuring a decorative fireplace with mirror. The open new kitchen has custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher! The brand new bathroom features white and black tiles and a rain shower. The bedroom can fit a King size bed and has a large closet.The small building features key fob entry system and great management. Pets welcome!Near Citibike stations, YMCA, A/C Trains and lots of restaurants and coffe shops!This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask for more information.Contact me for a viewing!