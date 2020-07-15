Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool table garage yoga

Introducing for the first time available for RENT, Residence 9 at 100 Amity Street. This Beaux-Arts landmark building has been transformed into stunning condominiums, featuring this spectacular duplex home with a double-height living room, featuring nearly twenty-one-foot ceilings. This beautiful duplex has five full bedrooms and four and a half baths. Located on the fourth and fifth floors the center piece of this amazing home boasts a breathtaking great room with an oak staircase with satin nickel trim and signature sixteen-foot-tall weight and chain double-hung windows with original exterior ornamental ironwork.An oversized private master suite offers harbor views and windowed five-fixture master bath. The open chef's kitchen features custom millwork cabinetry with leather-wrapped Tanner's Craft nickel hardware. State of the art Gaggenau appliance package of refrigerator, freezer, five-burner gas cooktop, wall ovens, dishwasher, wine fridge, coffee machine and microwave is framed by honed Zebrino countertops with a glazed brick tile backsplash. Reflective of the distinctively detailed facade, each bathroom offers an elegant composition of materials and textures. The luxurious, five-fixture master bath, draped in Volakas honed marble, features radiant heated floors with a Bardiglio mosaic border. An elegant teardrop chandelier illuminates the custom oak vanity and the marble-framed bathtub. All baths feature Lefroy Brooks fittings. Central A/C and all the modern amenities you need including a separate laundry room.The two-level amenity suite includes a paneled billiards library with a fireplace, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a yoga atelier. The landscaped roof terrace soars above the historical brownstone neighborhood, which offers views of the harbor, bridges, and the Statue of Liberty. This amazing apartment is rounded off with a private indoor parking spot and private storage is available for rent.Located in the heart of Cobble Hill in Downtown Brooklyn, one of the best neighborhoods in New York City. Food shops and restaurants abound on Court and Smith Street, great schools close by and easy access to Manhattan via subway or taxi. Start your Cobble Hill experience now. Pets on approval! Available August 15th.