100 Amity Street.
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:45 AM

100 Amity Street

100 Amity Street · (718) 765-3808
Location

100 Amity Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Cobble Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit RESIDENCE9 · Avail. now

$20,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
garage
yoga
Introducing for the first time available for RENT, Residence 9 at 100 Amity Street. This Beaux-Arts landmark building has been transformed into stunning condominiums, featuring this spectacular duplex home with a double-height living room, featuring nearly twenty-one-foot ceilings. This beautiful duplex has five full bedrooms and four and a half baths. Located on the fourth and fifth floors the center piece of this amazing home boasts a breathtaking great room with an oak staircase with satin nickel trim and signature sixteen-foot-tall weight and chain double-hung windows with original exterior ornamental ironwork.An oversized private master suite offers harbor views and windowed five-fixture master bath. The open chef's kitchen features custom millwork cabinetry with leather-wrapped Tanner's Craft nickel hardware. State of the art Gaggenau appliance package of refrigerator, freezer, five-burner gas cooktop, wall ovens, dishwasher, wine fridge, coffee machine and microwave is framed by honed Zebrino countertops with a glazed brick tile backsplash. Reflective of the distinctively detailed facade, each bathroom offers an elegant composition of materials and textures. The luxurious, five-fixture master bath, draped in Volakas honed marble, features radiant heated floors with a Bardiglio mosaic border. An elegant teardrop chandelier illuminates the custom oak vanity and the marble-framed bathtub. All baths feature Lefroy Brooks fittings. Central A/C and all the modern amenities you need including a separate laundry room.The two-level amenity suite includes a paneled billiards library with a fireplace, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a yoga atelier. The landscaped roof terrace soars above the historical brownstone neighborhood, which offers views of the harbor, bridges, and the Statue of Liberty. This amazing apartment is rounded off with a private indoor parking spot and private storage is available for rent.Located in the heart of Cobble Hill in Downtown Brooklyn, one of the best neighborhoods in New York City. Food shops and restaurants abound on Court and Smith Street, great schools close by and easy access to Manhattan via subway or taxi. Start your Cobble Hill experience now. Pets on approval! Available August 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 100 Amity Street have any available units?
100 Amity Street has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 Amity Street have?
Some of 100 Amity Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Amity Street currently offering any rent specials?
100 Amity Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Amity Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Amity Street is pet friendly.
Does 100 Amity Street offer parking?
Yes, 100 Amity Street offers parking.
Does 100 Amity Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Amity Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Amity Street have a pool?
No, 100 Amity Street does not have a pool.
Does 100 Amity Street have accessible units?
No, 100 Amity Street does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Amity Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Amity Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Amity Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 100 Amity Street has units with air conditioning.

