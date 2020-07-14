Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking pool 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport cc payments community garden courtyard e-payments guest parking online portal

Welcome home to The 95 Apartments, where convenience and quality combine to bring out the best in apartment living. The 95 offers quiet comfort with quaint studios with Murphy beds, as well as spacious one and two bedroom apartments. All our apartments come with fully-appointed kitchens, dishwasher, microwave, breakfast bar and walk-in closets. Our fully renovated apartments include a stackable washer/dryer, new cabinets, brushed nickel hardware, new light fixtures, sinks/faucets, USB port in kitchen, full-size stainless-steel appliances, pull-down kitchen faucet, grey accent wall, quartz countertops with subway tile backsplash and a picture mirror.



The community amenities feature sparkling swimming pool for relaxing, convenient on-site laundry facilities, a pet park and covered parking. Whether it’s a short commute into the heart of Las Vegas or a cool retreat up to Mt. Charleston, The 95 is in a perfection location to do it all. Call today to schedule your private tour!