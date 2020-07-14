All apartments in Las Vegas
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
The 95 Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020

The 95 Apartments

7100 W Alexander Rd · (424) 297-5097
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7100 W Alexander Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89129

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1078 · Avail. Jul 20

$804

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 440 sqft

Unit 2016 · Avail. Jul 29

$804

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 440 sqft

Unit 1017 · Avail. now

$965

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 440 sqft

See 4+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 2095 · Avail. Sep 16

$914

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 568 sqft

Unit 1047 · Avail. Sep 8

$914

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 568 sqft

Unit 1033 · Avail. Aug 7

$914

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 568 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The 95 Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
community garden
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Welcome home to The 95 Apartments, where convenience and quality combine to bring out the best in apartment living. The 95 offers quiet comfort with quaint studios with Murphy beds, as well as spacious one and two bedroom apartments. All our apartments come with fully-appointed kitchens, dishwasher, microwave, breakfast bar and walk-in closets. Our fully renovated apartments include a stackable washer/dryer, new cabinets, brushed nickel hardware, new light fixtures, sinks/faucets, USB port in kitchen, full-size stainless-steel appliances, pull-down kitchen faucet, grey accent wall, quartz countertops with subway tile backsplash and a picture mirror.

The community amenities feature sparkling swimming pool for relaxing, convenient on-site laundry facilities, a pet park and covered parking. Whether it’s a short commute into the heart of Las Vegas or a cool retreat up to Mt. Charleston, The 95 is in a perfection location to do it all. Call today to schedule your private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $55/Adult
Deposit: 1 Month Rent or $175 Surety Bond based on credit
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Monthly RUBS (Water Sewer, Trash) $30/Studio, $35/1 bed, $40/2 bed
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: (1) $150, (2) $300
limit: 2
rent: (1) $30, (2) $50
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply. Call for Details.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Covered Parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The 95 Apartments have any available units?
The 95 Apartments has 15 units available starting at $804 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does The 95 Apartments have?
Some of The 95 Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The 95 Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The 95 Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The 95 Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The 95 Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The 95 Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The 95 Apartments offers parking.
Does The 95 Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The 95 Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The 95 Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The 95 Apartments has a pool.
Does The 95 Apartments have accessible units?
No, The 95 Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The 95 Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The 95 Apartments has units with dishwashers.

