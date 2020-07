Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator furnished oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit internet access yoga

Welcome to Liberty Square Townhomes, located in exciting Las Vegas, NV. From stunning sunlit interiors with elegant finishes to an exciting array of upscale amenities, our apartments in Northwest Las Vegas offer unparalleled luxury day in and day out. Residents can enjoy soaking up the sun beside our shimmering swimming pool, unwinding after a long day in the soothing spa, sharing a laugh with friends at the outdoor fireside lounge, and entertaining in our contemporary clubhouse with plasma-screen TV. With the added convenience of an onsite fitness center, in-unit washers and dryers, gorgeous interiors with 9-foot ceilings, Energy Star appliances, and a welcoming pet-policy, our Las Vegas townhomes truly have it all.