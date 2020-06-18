All apartments in Las Vegas
4425 Avery Park Ave

4425 Avery Park Avenue · (702) 550-2222
Location

4425 Avery Park Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89110

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4425 Avery Park Ave · Avail. now

$1,275

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2614 sqft

Amenities

Remodelled 2 Story Home with Open Flooring!! - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents!
A 2 Story home located at 4425 Avery Park Ave. Las Vegas, NV 89110

This property is located in a non-Gated Community in Benton HOA with shopping, schools, parks and easy 95 freeway access nearby.
This property has an attached 2 car garage.
The living and dining area is very spacious w/ recess lighting and wood-like flooring.
The laundry area comes with a washer and dryer included in the rent and plenty of storage space.
Chefs kitchen has plenty of storage, tile flooring, granite counters and all the appliances.
The master bedroom has wood-like laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings a huge walk in closet and natural lighting with natural lighting.
The master bathroom has tile floor, double sink vanity, and a water closet with a shower/ tub combo.

The 2nd, 3rd & 4th bedroom has laminate flooring, and closet.
The 2nd bathroom has tile flooring and a tub shower combo.

The quaint backyard has concrete flooring and low maintenance landscaping.

This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 2614 square feet is available now for rent!

Restrictions:
*Non-Smoking
*Sorry NO SECTION 8 or any other housing assistance not available.
*PETS Considered: Sorry! No Pets allowed.

Additional Monthly Fees:
Tenants are responsible to pay a monthly $25- Sewer & $25-trash on top of rent
Monthly Landscaping: No Fees, tenants are to maintain landscaping.
Monthly Pool Services: No Monthly Fees, Tenants are to maintain pool services.
Alarm Services: Tenants to activate under their name immediately upon securing home.

Ready to View the home?
Contact one of our friendly Real Estate Agents TODAY for IMMEDIATE SHOWING either via phone (702) 550-2222 or visit our website: www.vegasrentnow.com for a list of all of our vacancies.

How to apply?
When submitting an application the following is required:
- Rental applications are only available ONLINE and ALL FIELDS must be filled out. No Blanks
- Application fee - $65 per adult [NON REFUNDABLE]
- Proof of funds i.e. Bank Statements
- Verification of Employment or Pay stubs
- Previous landlord reference or contact number including fax or e-mail.
-Typical turnaround time is 2-3 business days if all documents are provided at the time of applying.
- Must move in within 15 days of securing home.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5670617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

