Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system business center conference room clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub package receiving bbq/grill carport cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Noble Park is a community offering comfort and convenience just west of the Las Vegas Strip. Our spacious one, two and three-bedroom floor plans range between 740 to 1,250 square feet, each featuring full-sized washers and dryers, private patios or balconies, and breakfast bars, with wood-burning fireplaces in select apartments. Noble Park offers a robust amenity package with controlled gated entry, business center, DVD movie rentals, on-site concierge services, conference room, 24-hr fitness center, and resident lounge with free cappuccino served daily. Our community is mere blocks from dozens of restaurants, shops, and entertainment hot-spots, only minutes from the fabled Las Vegas Strip. Come visit our leasing office to find out why Noble Park Apartments is right for you!