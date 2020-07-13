All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like Noble Park Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
Noble Park Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:29 AM

Noble Park Apartments

5353 W Desert Inn Rd · (702) 930-8153
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5353 W Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89146

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1137 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 2121 · Avail. now

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Unit 2017 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Noble Park Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
business center
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
package receiving
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Noble Park is a community offering comfort and convenience just west of the Las Vegas Strip. Our spacious one, two and three-bedroom floor plans range between 740 to 1,250 square feet, each featuring full-sized washers and dryers, private patios or balconies, and breakfast bars, with wood-burning fireplaces in select apartments. Noble Park offers a robust amenity package with controlled gated entry, business center, DVD movie rentals, on-site concierge services, conference room, 24-hr fitness center, and resident lounge with free cappuccino served daily. Our community is mere blocks from dozens of restaurants, shops, and entertainment hot-spots, only minutes from the fabled Las Vegas Strip. Come visit our leasing office to find out why Noble Park Apartments is right for you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $225 holding fee
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit, assigned. Covered parking, surface lot and detached garages available. We also have parking assignments. Please call our leasing office for our parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Noble Park Apartments have any available units?
Noble Park Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Noble Park Apartments have?
Some of Noble Park Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Noble Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Noble Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Noble Park Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Noble Park Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does Noble Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Noble Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Noble Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Noble Park Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Noble Park Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Noble Park Apartments has a pool.
Does Noble Park Apartments have accessible units?
No, Noble Park Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Noble Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Noble Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Noble Park Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tierra Villas at Lone Mountain
3540 N Hualapai Way
Las Vegas, NV 89129
San Michele
5800 W Lake Mead
Las Vegas, NV 89108
5400 Vistas
5400 S. Mountain Vista St
Las Vegas, NV 89120
Boulevard at 4201
4201 S Decatur Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89103
South Beach
8920 W Russell Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89148
Venicia
3644 S Fort Apache Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89147
Avery Villas
8301 W Charleston Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Constellation
1350 Spruce Park Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89135

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms
Las Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Pet Friendly Places
Las Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
ProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity