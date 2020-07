Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill guest parking internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse courtyard dog park game room hot tub package receiving playground

Experience a lifestyle of luxury and comfort waiting for you at Allanza at the Lakes. Conveniently located in the Summerlin Lakes Master Planned Community, Allanza at the Lakes has a mountain backdrop while only being a few miles from the excitement of the city. Restaurants and shopping are just a short distance away at Boca Park. With easy access to public transportation and the I-215, we’re minutes from downtown and the Strip. Allanza at the Lakes is proudly certified under the Las Vegas Crime-Free Multi-Housing program! If you are looking for comfortable apartment living near Summerlin, Nevada, Allanza at the Lakes is the community for you.



Enjoy apartment living that balances your lifestyle in our renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Our distinctive floor plans feature gourmet, all-electric kitchens with upgraded appliance packages, large closets, plush carpeting, and full-size washers and dryers. Your living space is increased with a balcony or patio, perfect fo