All apartments in Hoboken
Find more places like 606 WASHINGTON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
606 WASHINGTON ST
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:00 AM

606 WASHINGTON ST

606 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hoboken
See all
Southeast Hoboken
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

606 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Amenities

hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom apartment with hardwood floors and a large living room in the center of the apartment. Centrally located right on Washington St. making it the perfect location to be near shops, restaurants and transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 WASHINGTON ST have any available units?
606 WASHINGTON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hoboken, NJ.
Is 606 WASHINGTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
606 WASHINGTON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 WASHINGTON ST pet-friendly?
No, 606 WASHINGTON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 606 WASHINGTON ST offer parking?
No, 606 WASHINGTON ST does not offer parking.
Does 606 WASHINGTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 WASHINGTON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 WASHINGTON ST have a pool?
No, 606 WASHINGTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 606 WASHINGTON ST have accessible units?
No, 606 WASHINGTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 606 WASHINGTON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 WASHINGTON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 606 WASHINGTON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 606 WASHINGTON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Observer Park
51 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Bexley
1300 Clinton St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Artisan Series
1100 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030

Similar Pages

Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms
Hoboken Apartments with GymsHoboken Apartments with Parking
Hoboken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Fort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJSummit, NJHarrison, NJLodi, NJEdgewater, NJPerth Amboy, NJWestwood, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest HobokenNorthwest Hoboken
North East Hoboken
Southeast Hoboken

Apartments Near Colleges

Stevens Institute of TechnologyLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice