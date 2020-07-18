606 WASHINGTON ST

606 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Southeast Hoboken
Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom apartment with hardwood floors and a large living room in the center of the apartment. Centrally located right on Washington St. making it the perfect location to be near shops, restaurants and transportation.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
