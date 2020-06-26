All apartments in Hoboken
313 COURT ST
313 COURT ST

313 Court St · (201) 396-8447
Location

313 Court St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$4,795

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
*Security Deposit Free Option through Rhino* The Silverman Reichel Team is proud to present our latest luxury rental listing in this brand-new construction carriage house located on private Court St. This rare listing offers perspective tenants’ desirable seclusion, while still being steps away from Hoboken’s best shops and restaurants, as well as a short walk to the Hoboken PATH Station. Live in your own building with a private garage and shared roof deck access with the grill in the main building. The apartment itself is an immaculate 2 bed, 1.5 bath duplex with a stunning kitchen and bathrooms. The unit boasts top of the line stainless steel appliances, coupled with a washer and dryer. Come call this unique Hoboken rental property home. *Available ASAP *Pets ok w/ LL approval. *Floorplan attached in documents

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 COURT ST have any available units?
313 COURT ST has a unit available for $4,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 313 COURT ST have?
Some of 313 COURT ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 COURT ST currently offering any rent specials?
313 COURT ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 COURT ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 COURT ST is pet friendly.
Does 313 COURT ST offer parking?
Yes, 313 COURT ST offers parking.
Does 313 COURT ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 COURT ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 COURT ST have a pool?
No, 313 COURT ST does not have a pool.
Does 313 COURT ST have accessible units?
No, 313 COURT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 313 COURT ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 COURT ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 313 COURT ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 COURT ST does not have units with air conditioning.
