313 COURT ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage new construction

*Security Deposit Free Option through Rhino* The Silverman Reichel Team is proud to present our latest luxury rental listing in this brand-new construction carriage house located on private Court St. This rare listing offers perspective tenants’ desirable seclusion, while still being steps away from Hoboken’s best shops and restaurants, as well as a short walk to the Hoboken PATH Station. Live in your own building with a private garage and shared roof deck access with the grill in the main building. The apartment itself is an immaculate 2 bed, 1.5 bath duplex with a stunning kitchen and bathrooms. The unit boasts top of the line stainless steel appliances, coupled with a washer and dryer. Come call this unique Hoboken rental property home. *Available ASAP *Pets ok w/ LL approval. *Floorplan attached in documents