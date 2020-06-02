All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated May 3 2020 at 3:14 AM

118 JEFFERSON ST

118 Jefferson St · (201) 225-8655
Location

118 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3L · Avail. now

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This updated 1 bd / 1 ba condo in convenient, downtown Hoboken awaits you. Less than a 15 minute walk to light rail, bus, and PATH into the city, it doesn't get better for NYC commuters. This home features hardwood floors throughout, a beautiful updated kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, charming exposed brick, and high ceilings which make the home feel even more spacious. The living space is large enough to fit a table and the bedroom offers oversized windows allowing for an abundance of natural light. Laundry is available in the building. Sizable additional storage is also available in the basement. Convenient to restaurants, bars, cafes, and shops. Available December 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 JEFFERSON ST have any available units?
118 JEFFERSON ST has a unit available for $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 118 JEFFERSON ST have?
Some of 118 JEFFERSON ST's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 JEFFERSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
118 JEFFERSON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 JEFFERSON ST pet-friendly?
No, 118 JEFFERSON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 118 JEFFERSON ST offer parking?
No, 118 JEFFERSON ST does not offer parking.
Does 118 JEFFERSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 JEFFERSON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 JEFFERSON ST have a pool?
No, 118 JEFFERSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 118 JEFFERSON ST have accessible units?
No, 118 JEFFERSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 118 JEFFERSON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 JEFFERSON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 118 JEFFERSON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 JEFFERSON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
