118 JEFFERSON ST

This updated 1 bd / 1 ba condo in convenient, downtown Hoboken awaits you. Less than a 15 minute walk to light rail, bus, and PATH into the city, it doesn't get better for NYC commuters. This home features hardwood floors throughout, a beautiful updated kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, charming exposed brick, and high ceilings which make the home feel even more spacious. The living space is large enough to fit a table and the bedroom offers oversized windows allowing for an abundance of natural light. Laundry is available in the building. Sizable additional storage is also available in the basement. Convenient to restaurants, bars, cafes, and shops. Available December 1st.