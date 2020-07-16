All apartments in Raleigh
5627 Wade Park Blvd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

5627 Wade Park Blvd

5627 Wade Park Boulevard · (919) 787-9375
Location

5627 Wade Park Boulevard, Raleigh, NC 27607
Wade

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5627 Wade Park Blvd · Avail. Sep 11

$2,500

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2350 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
5627 Wade Park Blvd Available 09/11/20 4 brm 3.5 bath-3 story unit-end unit-pet's neg't-Home Owner's Assc fees included in rent- - This 3 story end unit has much to offer. Located off Trinity Rd with a 2 car garage, access to pool, dog park and play area plus HOA dues are included in rent. The basement has the 2 car garage with storage shelves, bedroom or office as well as full bath and lots of storage. The main floor has a den with gas log fireplace, 1/2 bath, large kitchen and dining room. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, gas top stove with griddle, dishwasher and disposal. Deck off kitchen has a canopy that can be put out for shade via remote control. The 3rd floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master has seperate tub and shower as well as big walk in closet! Full size washer & dryer off hall in laundry room. All floors have high ceilings. 1 dog and or 1 cat ok with fee and restrictions to breeds. No more than 2 pets allowed!

Call 919-787-9375 or visit our web site at www.rhynemanagement.com for more information.

(RLNE4931882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5627 Wade Park Blvd have any available units?
5627 Wade Park Blvd has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 5627 Wade Park Blvd have?
Some of 5627 Wade Park Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5627 Wade Park Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5627 Wade Park Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5627 Wade Park Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5627 Wade Park Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 5627 Wade Park Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 5627 Wade Park Blvd offers parking.
Does 5627 Wade Park Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5627 Wade Park Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5627 Wade Park Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 5627 Wade Park Blvd has a pool.
Does 5627 Wade Park Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5627 Wade Park Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5627 Wade Park Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5627 Wade Park Blvd has units with dishwashers.
