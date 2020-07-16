Amenities

5627 Wade Park Blvd Available 09/11/20 4 brm 3.5 bath-3 story unit-end unit-pet's neg't-Home Owner's Assc fees included in rent- - This 3 story end unit has much to offer. Located off Trinity Rd with a 2 car garage, access to pool, dog park and play area plus HOA dues are included in rent. The basement has the 2 car garage with storage shelves, bedroom or office as well as full bath and lots of storage. The main floor has a den with gas log fireplace, 1/2 bath, large kitchen and dining room. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, gas top stove with griddle, dishwasher and disposal. Deck off kitchen has a canopy that can be put out for shade via remote control. The 3rd floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master has seperate tub and shower as well as big walk in closet! Full size washer & dryer off hall in laundry room. All floors have high ceilings. 1 dog and or 1 cat ok with fee and restrictions to breeds. No more than 2 pets allowed!



