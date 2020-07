Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage google fiber key fob access yoga elevator business center lobby pool table smoke-free community

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. 511 Faye is high-rise living at its finest, elevated like never before in the heart of Raleigh's city center. For socialites, tech leaders, and leisure seekers alike, this is the home of innovated living complete with high-end interiors, panoramic views of downtown, and unmatched conveniences like Nest Thermostats, keyless Bluetooth door locks, and smart light switches. 511 Faye combines striking design with our city's southern charm, tech innovations with luxurious comforts, and the vibrancy of downtown with the beauty of modern, high-rise living. This close-knit community is home: this is beauty at every angle.