Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage google fiber media room package receiving cats allowed accessible bike storage coffee bar conference room dog grooming area dog park e-payments game room internet access nest technology online portal pool table smoke-free community

At The Dillon, you’ll find yourself at home in the heart of the transformed Warehouse District, enjoying some of the best views available from downtown apartments in Raleigh.



The neighborhood’s iconic red-brick buildings, belonging to industrial operations of a bygone era, now shelter a host of retailers, art museums, galleries, entrepreneurial spaces and tech firms. The Dillon, rising above and on top of the historic Dillon Supply Company, epitomizes the blending of the old and the new. The mixed-use commercial and residential tower houses street-level shops and restaurants, high-rise office space and a stunning rooftop deck, alongside its 271 luxury apartment homes.



Immerse yourself in downtown Raleigh’s culture from your beautiful loft apartments in the Warehouse District – one of America’s top up-and-coming neighborhoods. Get in touch with our leasing team to schedule a tour of The Dillon.