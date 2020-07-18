All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

4226 Kaplan Drive

4226 Kaplan Drive · (919) 791-5589
Location

4226 Kaplan Drive, Raleigh, NC 27606

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Available 8/1/2019. Newly renovated 3-bedroom Townhouse. Spacious Eat-In Kitchen with storage in the laundry room. Washer and Dryer included. On Wolflines and city bus. Closed to NCSU

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4226 Kaplan Drive have any available units?
4226 Kaplan Drive has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
Is 4226 Kaplan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4226 Kaplan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4226 Kaplan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4226 Kaplan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 4226 Kaplan Drive offer parking?
No, 4226 Kaplan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4226 Kaplan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4226 Kaplan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4226 Kaplan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4226 Kaplan Drive has a pool.
Does 4226 Kaplan Drive have accessible units?
No, 4226 Kaplan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4226 Kaplan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4226 Kaplan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4226 Kaplan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4226 Kaplan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

