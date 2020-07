Skyhouse Raleigh

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet fireplace ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access lobby package receiving accessible elevator 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area game room green community online portal pool table yoga

Just steps from your home at SKYHOUSE, you’ll find some of Raleigh’s best shopping, dining and entertainment destinations, as well as beautiful green spaces and some of the area’s largest employers.



Our amenities are designed for the discerning urban dweller, including a rooftop pool, outdoor grill area with firepit, indoor/outdoor resident lounge, state of the art fitness center, and the only 24-hour attended lobby in Downtown.



Our studio, one, two, and three-bedroom residences feature an open design, floor-to-ceiling windows, private balconies, and high-end details throughout.