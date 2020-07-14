All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:07 AM

Clarion Crossing

1141 Crab Orchard Dr · (984) 207-3387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1141 Crab Orchard Dr, Raleigh, NC 27606

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 291A · Avail. Sep 15

$837

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 371E · Avail. Sep 25

$878

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 391C · Avail. Aug 16

$1,016

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Unit 1138 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,142

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1206 sqft

Unit 1132 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,167

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1206 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3202 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,341

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1263 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Clarion Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
trash valet
valet service
cats allowed
coffee bar
internet cafe
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.Experience luxurious living at Clarion Crossing Apartment Homes, conveniently located just minutes from North Carolina State University. Our apartment homes boast spacious floor plans with newly renovated cabinets and countertops, walk-in closets, and private balconies and patios. Located inside the I-440 beltline and just four miles from downtown Raleigh, you're steps away from premium choices in entertainment and dining.Featuring upgraded one, two, and three-bedroom apartments including nightly Valet Waste removal from your doorstep! After a long day, work out in our 24-hour fitness center, enjoy the outdoors at our picnic area or take a stroll around Lake Johnson. With our convenient location, our many amenities, and outstanding service, you'll love life at Clarion Crossing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Starting at $250 to full months rent
Move-in Fees: $200 reservation fee
Additional: Trash fee: $33
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 for one pet and $500 for two pets
limit: 2 Pet Max.
rent: $20 for 1 pet; $40 for 2 pets
restrictions: 80 lb max. Breed Restrictions Apply

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Clarion Crossing have any available units?
Clarion Crossing has 11 units available starting at $837 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Clarion Crossing have?
Some of Clarion Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Clarion Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Clarion Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Clarion Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Clarion Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Clarion Crossing offer parking?
No, Clarion Crossing does not offer parking.
Does Clarion Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Clarion Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Clarion Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Clarion Crossing has a pool.
Does Clarion Crossing have accessible units?
No, Clarion Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Clarion Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, Clarion Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
