Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool trash valet valet service cats allowed coffee bar internet cafe

We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.Experience luxurious living at Clarion Crossing Apartment Homes, conveniently located just minutes from North Carolina State University. Our apartment homes boast spacious floor plans with newly renovated cabinets and countertops, walk-in closets, and private balconies and patios. Located inside the I-440 beltline and just four miles from downtown Raleigh, you're steps away from premium choices in entertainment and dining.Featuring upgraded one, two, and three-bedroom apartments including nightly Valet Waste removal from your doorstep! After a long day, work out in our 24-hour fitness center, enjoy the outdoors at our picnic area or take a stroll around Lake Johnson. With our convenient location, our many amenities, and outstanding service, you'll love life at Clarion Crossing!