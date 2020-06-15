All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:27 AM

2940 Golden Oak Court

2940 Golden Oak Court · (919) 378-1563
Location

2940 Golden Oak Court, Raleigh, NC 27603

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1876 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Available for Immediate Move-In : Great Home 4 Miles to NC State Campus. 4 Bedrooms; 2 Bath; Main Floor: Open Floor Plan With Vaulted/High Ceiling Living/Dining Room area, Kitchen w/Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Range and Pantry. Two Bedrooms with Shared Hall Bathroom. Lower Level/Walk-Out Basement: Large Recreation Room, Two Additional Bedrooms with Shared Hall Bathroom, Wet Bar in Office/Study Area. Washer and Dryer Included, Tenant Responsible for Lawn Maintenance. No Pets Allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2940 Golden Oak Court have any available units?
2940 Golden Oak Court has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 2940 Golden Oak Court have?
Some of 2940 Golden Oak Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2940 Golden Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
2940 Golden Oak Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2940 Golden Oak Court pet-friendly?
No, 2940 Golden Oak Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 2940 Golden Oak Court offer parking?
Yes, 2940 Golden Oak Court does offer parking.
Does 2940 Golden Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2940 Golden Oak Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2940 Golden Oak Court have a pool?
Yes, 2940 Golden Oak Court has a pool.
Does 2940 Golden Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 2940 Golden Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2940 Golden Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2940 Golden Oak Court has units with dishwashers.
