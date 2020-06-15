2940 Golden Oak Court

Amenities
Available for Immediate Move-In : Great Home 4 Miles to NC State Campus. 4 Bedrooms; 2 Bath; Main Floor: Open Floor Plan With Vaulted/High Ceiling Living/Dining Room area, Kitchen w/Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Range and Pantry. Two Bedrooms with Shared Hall Bathroom. Lower Level/Walk-Out Basement: Large Recreation Room, Two Additional Bedrooms with Shared Hall Bathroom, Wet Bar in Office/Study Area. Washer and Dryer Included, Tenant Responsible for Lawn Maintenance. No Pets Allowed.