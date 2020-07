Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center internet cafe 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments clubhouse e-payments online portal package receiving

Whether you are a student at North Carolina State University or you enjoy fishing for rainbow trout at Lake Crabtree, the relaxed lifestyle of Hamilton Ridge Apartments is unlike anything else in North Carolina. Located a short drive from downtown Raleigh, this lovely community of one and two bedroom apartments is tucked away amongst Wake Countys tall trees and vast expanses. Take a peek inside and experience these tranquil homes.