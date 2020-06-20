All apartments in Durham
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:17 AM

20 Abernathy Drive

20 Abernathy Drive · (919) 401-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20 Abernathy Drive, Durham, NC 27517
Downing Creek

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1759 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Hardwood floors, molding throughout main. Entry foyer: wainscoting, built-in desk. Open Living, dining, kitchen. Gas log fireplace in living area. Recessed lights in dining. Kitchen: granite counters, center island, tile backsplash, pantry, appliances. Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laundry up. Master has ceiling fan, walk-in closet, bathroom with dual sink vanity, tub, shower. Bedrooms have carpet. Attached 1 car garage. Security system available, any fees not included. Pet w/fee, approval. $15/mo filter fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Abernathy Drive have any available units?
20 Abernathy Drive has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Abernathy Drive have?
Some of 20 Abernathy Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Abernathy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20 Abernathy Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Abernathy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Abernathy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 20 Abernathy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20 Abernathy Drive does offer parking.
Does 20 Abernathy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Abernathy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Abernathy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20 Abernathy Drive has a pool.
Does 20 Abernathy Drive have accessible units?
No, 20 Abernathy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Abernathy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Abernathy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Abernathy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Abernathy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
