20 Abernathy Drive

Amenities
Hardwood floors, molding throughout main. Entry foyer: wainscoting, built-in desk. Open Living, dining, kitchen. Gas log fireplace in living area. Recessed lights in dining. Kitchen: granite counters, center island, tile backsplash, pantry, appliances. Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laundry up. Master has ceiling fan, walk-in closet, bathroom with dual sink vanity, tub, shower. Bedrooms have carpet. Attached 1 car garage. Security system available, any fees not included. Pet w/fee, approval. $15/mo filter fee.