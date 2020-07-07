All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6647 Saddle Point.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6647 Saddle Point
Last updated December 3 2019 at 6:14 PM

6647 Saddle Point

6647 Saddle Point Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Farm Pond
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6647 Saddle Point Road, Charlotte, NC 28212
Farm Pond

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Private 3 bedroom , 2 bathroom home available now. Home sits on a cul-de-sac street ideal for privacy. Interior renovations include all new flooring throughout home. Backyard features large deck ideal for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6647 Saddle Point have any available units?
6647 Saddle Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6647 Saddle Point currently offering any rent specials?
6647 Saddle Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6647 Saddle Point pet-friendly?
No, 6647 Saddle Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6647 Saddle Point offer parking?
No, 6647 Saddle Point does not offer parking.
Does 6647 Saddle Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6647 Saddle Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6647 Saddle Point have a pool?
No, 6647 Saddle Point does not have a pool.
Does 6647 Saddle Point have accessible units?
No, 6647 Saddle Point does not have accessible units.
Does 6647 Saddle Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 6647 Saddle Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6647 Saddle Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 6647 Saddle Point does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte