2717 Columbus Circle

Location

2717 Columbus Circle, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Cute Duplex with the works! - Cute duplex with new LPV flooring throughout, new stainless steel range and refrigerator, bathroom updated, and ceiling fans in both bedrooms.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5698983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 Columbus Circle have any available units?
2717 Columbus Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2717 Columbus Circle have?
Some of 2717 Columbus Circle's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 Columbus Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Columbus Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 Columbus Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2717 Columbus Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2717 Columbus Circle offer parking?
No, 2717 Columbus Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2717 Columbus Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2717 Columbus Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 Columbus Circle have a pool?
No, 2717 Columbus Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2717 Columbus Circle have accessible units?
No, 2717 Columbus Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 Columbus Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2717 Columbus Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

