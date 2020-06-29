Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1532 Tamworth Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1532 Tamworth Drive
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1532 Tamworth Drive
1532 Tamworth Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Closeburn - Glenkirk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1532 Tamworth Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Closeburn - Glenkirk
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- Recently updated brick ranch with fenced backyard. Conveniently located just off South Blvd. with easy access to 77 and the Light Rail.
(RLNE5171363)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1532 Tamworth Drive have any available units?
1532 Tamworth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1532 Tamworth Drive have?
Some of 1532 Tamworth Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1532 Tamworth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1532 Tamworth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 Tamworth Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1532 Tamworth Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1532 Tamworth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1532 Tamworth Drive offers parking.
Does 1532 Tamworth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1532 Tamworth Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 Tamworth Drive have a pool?
No, 1532 Tamworth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1532 Tamworth Drive have accessible units?
No, 1532 Tamworth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 Tamworth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1532 Tamworth Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28205
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte