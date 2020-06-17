All apartments in Charlotte
12028 Mallard Ridge Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 4:42 PM

12028 Mallard Ridge Drive

12028 Mallard Ridge Drive · (980) 223-5321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12028 Mallard Ridge Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,634

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2019 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1527029

Come tour this four bed, two and a half bath home today! This unit has 2019 square feet of space, with amenities including fully appliance kitchen, ceiling fans, central air, and washer/dryer hookups. With access to a large backyard and an attached garage. Minutes away from I-85. Pet friendly

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.charlotte@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12028 Mallard Ridge Drive have any available units?
12028 Mallard Ridge Drive has a unit available for $1,634 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12028 Mallard Ridge Drive have?
Some of 12028 Mallard Ridge Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12028 Mallard Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12028 Mallard Ridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12028 Mallard Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12028 Mallard Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12028 Mallard Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12028 Mallard Ridge Drive does offer parking.
Does 12028 Mallard Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12028 Mallard Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12028 Mallard Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 12028 Mallard Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12028 Mallard Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 12028 Mallard Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12028 Mallard Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12028 Mallard Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
