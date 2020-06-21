All apartments in Charlotte
1120 Smoke House Drive
1120 Smoke House Drive

1120 Smoke House Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1120 Smoke House Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Woods

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
fireplace
Update two story home on a cul-de -sac in desirable Sardis Woods. Featuring a fireplace in the great room and laminate wood floors in the living area. The kitchen
and bathrooms have been upgraded including granite counters in the kitchen. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. A large wooded backyard to relax and enjoy.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 Smoke House Drive have any available units?
1120 Smoke House Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 Smoke House Drive have?
Some of 1120 Smoke House Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 Smoke House Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Smoke House Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Smoke House Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 Smoke House Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1120 Smoke House Drive offer parking?
No, 1120 Smoke House Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1120 Smoke House Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 Smoke House Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Smoke House Drive have a pool?
No, 1120 Smoke House Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1120 Smoke House Drive have accessible units?
No, 1120 Smoke House Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Smoke House Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 Smoke House Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
