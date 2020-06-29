Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10930 Slalom Hill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10930 Slalom Hill Road
Last updated January 21 2020 at 5:37 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10930 Slalom Hill Road
10930 Slalom Hill Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dixie - Berryhill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
10930 Slalom Hill Road, Charlotte, NC 28278
Dixie - Berryhill
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10930 Slalom Hill Road have any available units?
10930 Slalom Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10930 Slalom Hill Road have?
Some of 10930 Slalom Hill Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10930 Slalom Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
10930 Slalom Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10930 Slalom Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 10930 Slalom Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 10930 Slalom Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 10930 Slalom Hill Road offers parking.
Does 10930 Slalom Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10930 Slalom Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10930 Slalom Hill Road have a pool?
No, 10930 Slalom Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 10930 Slalom Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 10930 Slalom Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10930 Slalom Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10930 Slalom Hill Road has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr
Charlotte, NC 28217
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte